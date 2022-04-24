Family buries Mexican teenager who has reignited anger over gender violence

  • Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
    1/5

    Family buries Mexican teenager who has reignited anger over gender violence

    Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
  • Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
    2/5

    Family buries Mexican teenager who has reignited anger over gender violence

    Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
  • Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
    3/5

    Family buries Mexican teenager who has reignited anger over gender violence

    Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Protest following the death of Debanhi Escobar, in Monterrey
    4/5

    Family buries Mexican teenager who has reignited anger over gender violence

    Protest following the death of Debanhi Escobar, in Monterrey
  • Protest following the death of Debanhi Escobar, in Monterrey
    5/5

    Family buries Mexican teenager who has reignited anger over gender violence

    Protest following the death of Debanhi Escobar, in Monterrey
Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
Funeral service of Debanhi Escobar, in Galeana
Protest following the death of Debanhi Escobar, in Monterrey
Protest following the death of Debanhi Escobar, in Monterrey
Laura Gottesdiener
·1 min read

By Laura Gottesdiener

GALEANA, Mexico (Reuters) - Standing atop a windswept hill in northern Mexico, surrounded by dozens of fellow mourners, Mario Escobar prepared to bury his teenage daughter, Debanhi, one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women.

"We are destroyed inside," he said. "We had so much faith that we would find her alive, but that's not what happened."

The nearly two-week search for the 18-year-old law student who disappeared on April 9 near the northern industrial city of Monterrey has sparked new anguish and outrage over gender violence.

In Mexico, an average of 10 women a day are killed, and tens of thousands more are missing. [L2N2WK2N3]

More than one hundred family members, friends, and neighbors joined the funeral in Galeana, Nuevo Leon, the hometown of Debanhi's mother where the family often spent weekends and holidays.

Singing hymns as they walked under the hot sun, the mourners carried white balloons and hand-written signs demanding justice for Debanhi.

The teenager's body was found on Thursday night submerged in a cistern inside the grounds of a motel near where she was last seen alive.

The state attorney general said on Friday that the cause of death was a contusion to the skull and that all lines of investigation were open. At the funeral, Mario Escobar said his daughter's corpse had been "beaten and strangled."

Her death came amid a spate of disappearances of women in the state of Nuevo Leon. Since the beginning of this year, at least 26 women and girls have disappeared, and six more - including Debanhi - have been found dead after being reported missing.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Daniel Becerril; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adelia ‘Dede’ Robertson Dies: Wife Of Televangelist Pat Robertson And Christian Broadcasting Network Leader Was 94

    Adelia “Dede” Robertson, who was an influential leader with the Christian Broadcasting Network and the wife of prominent televangelist Pat Robertson, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 94 and her death was announced by an obituary posted by Regent University in Virginia, which did not give a cause. After […]

  • Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88. His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney. A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues

  • Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by Actress

    "P A P A," Rumer Willis captioned the affectionate snap posted to Instagram on Thursday

  • Spring Snow Dampens Northwest Colorado

    Late-season snow fell over northwest Colorado on April 23, including in Glenwood Springs, close to where Twitter user @jaminwestby said he shot this video.“We were so close to having EVERYTHING melted. We got 5 inches more from last night’s storm. Our trees are budding, animals were coming up. Happy April 23rd at 9,000ft,” @jaminwestby wrote.A winter-weather advisory was in effect through midnight Saturday for mountainous areas of northern and central Colorado. Credit: @jaminwestby via Storyful

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.