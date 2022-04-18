Family of Briton ‘captured by Russians in Ukraine’ want PoW rules to be applied

Sophie Wingate, PA
·5 min read

The family of a former British Army soldier reportedly captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have called on his captors to uphold his rights as he appeared on Russian television asking to be exchanged for a pro-Kremlin politician.

In footage reportedly broadcast on the Rossiya 24 state channel on Monday, Shaun Pinner addresses the Prime Minister and appears to ask for himself and fellow British prisoner of war Aiden Aslin to be swapped for Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been held in Ukraine.

“Hi Mr Boris Johnson,” says the 48-year-old former Royal Anglian soldier, who appears tired in the video.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Shaun Pinner, who served in many tours including with the United Nations in Bosnia, has allegedly been captured by Russian forces (Family Handout/PA)

“I understand that Mr Medvedchuk has been detained and we look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk.

“Obviously I’d really appreciate your help in this matter and pushing this agenda.”

He also says he has been “treated well” and “fed, watered”.

In a separate clip, Mr Aslin, 28, is seen saying: “If Boris Johnson really does care like he says he does about British citizens then he would help pressure (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky to do the right thing and return Viktor to his family and return us to our families.”

It is unclear if the men were speaking under duress.

Mr Medvedchuk also reportedly asked to be exchanged in a video released by Ukraine’s intelligence service.

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, later said a prisoner exchange is possible.

He told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme it “happens behind the scenes”.

“Like I said, this is where the back channels come into place,” he said. “It’s where the agencies do our work. We still have, despite Russia deciding to persona non grata many … Government officials, there are still communications that take place. We still have an embassy operating.

“That’s where these discussions should take place, not in the open media.”

Earlier footage appeared to show Mr Pinner saying he was captured in Mariupol while fighting with the Ukrainian marines.

He said he had been fighting in the besieged city for five to six weeks but was now in the breakaway region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Mr Pinner’s family explained how he became involved in the defence of Ukraine, which they said he considers “his adopted country”.

The statement read: “Shaun was a well-respected soldier within the British Army serving in the Royal Anglian Regiment for many years. He served in many tours including Northern Ireland and with the United Nations in Bosnia.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“In 2018 Shaun decided to relocate to Ukraine to use his previous experience and training within the Ukraine military.

“Shaun enjoyed the Ukrainian way of life and considered Ukraine as his adopted country over the last four years. During this time, he met his Ukrainian wife, who is very focused on the humanitarian needs of the country.

“He progressed into the Ukrainian Marines as a proud member of his unit.”

The statement continued: “We would like to make it clear he is not a volunteer nor a mercenary, but officially serving with the Ukrainian Army in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

“Our family is currently working with the Foreign Office along with the family of Aiden Aslin, who is also being held by the Russian Army to ensure their rights as prisoners of war are upheld according to the Geneva Convention.”

Under the convention, prisoners of war must be treated humanely and protected from humiliating or degrading treatment.

His relatives described Mr Pinner as “funny, much-loved, well-intentioned” and said they hoped for a quick resolution to allow the captured men to return to their families.

“Our hearts go out to all those caught up in this horrific conflict,” the statement concluded.

The FCDO condemned the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes and called on the Kremlin to treat all prisoners of war humanely.

The department has been in contact with the families of Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin to support them.

However, the UK’s ability to obtain information and provide consular services on the ground is severely limited because of the conflict.

In another video, Mr Pinner, who is originally from Bedfordshire, appeared to be questioned by a Russian journalist about how he was captured.

He left a factory hideout in Mariupol at 4am on Tuesday, he said in the heavily-edited clip, adding there was “not much time to think”.

The Russian reporter then appeared to tell Mr Pinner his Ukrainian commanders wanted him to be killed.

Mr Pinner spoke of his fear of capture in January, telling the Mail on Sunday: “I fear for my life. The Russians will treat us differently if we are captured because we are British. This is always on my mind, that I will be captured.”

Mr Aslin, originally from Nottinghamshire, had been defending Mariupol with his unit during heavy fighting in recent weeks before having to surrender after 48 days due to a lack of food and ammunition.

The Telegraph reported Mr Aslin enlisted in the Ukrainian army in 2018 and that he had previously fought against the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

