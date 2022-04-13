Family of British fighter Aiden Aslin captured by Russia beg for him to be treated well

Barney Davis
·3 min read
Aiden Aslin takes an oath to protect Ukraine in 2018 (Twitter/Cossackgundi)
Aiden Aslin takes an oath to protect Ukraine in 2018 (Twitter/Cossackgundi)

The family of a British fighter in Ukraine who reportedly surrendered to Russian forces after exhausting his supplies of food and ammunition have begged the Kremlin to treat him in a “humane and dignified way”.

Aiden Aslin, 27, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, is a member of the 39th Brigade Ukrainian Marines having taken an oath to defend Ukraine after falling in love with a woman who he is due to marry.

Mr Aslin’s younger brother, Nathan Wood, begged the Kremlin to look after him in an interview from their family home with MailOnline.

“If the Russians do have Aiden captive, we would want to remind them of the Geneva Convention and to treat him and other soldiers in a humane and dignified way,” he said.

“This is a worrying time for our family. Russia has a reputation with how it deals with its prisoners. Those soldiers from Snake Island, who told the Russians to ‘go f*** yourself’, talked about being tortured before they were released.

“Aiden may well become used as a propaganda tool by the Russians and be paraded about. We just hope they don’t do anything drastic. We want him to be safe.”

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Mariupol shelling

He added his brother didn’t sound happy in a short phone call with him before being cut off.

The former care worker, who was said to have “fought like hell”, reportedly told a friend that Russian forces were looking for him specifically to capture the Westerner who had been updating his followers on social media “from the trenches”.

Mr Aslin passed on a message to his followers, saying: “It’s been 48 days. We tried our best to defend Mariupol but we have no choice but to surrender to Russian forces.

“We have no food and no ammunition. It’s been a pleasure everyone, I hope this war ends soon.”

The fighter, who was due to get married this month, has been keeping his followers updated over social media.

He called for the West to bring an end to Putin’s “civilian bombing” campaign.

In his latest selfie video, he confirmed he was still alive in the war-torn city of Mariupol.

A friend added on a Instagram page: “He said he loves you all. He is strong in spirit and showed no weakness at all. He is surrendering to Russians which is only slightly better than surrendering to the Chechens.

“Their commander will be meeting them soon. Please Lord have mercy.”

More than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol and their corpses have been “carpeted through the streets”, the city’s mayor has said on Monday.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko made further claims the full death toll could surpass 20,000 - twice the number he has already claimed to have died.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.