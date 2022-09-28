'Family bonds' at stake if McAdam leaves riding: supporters

On one side sat the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick. On the other side sat community members unwilling to lose McAdam in a redrawing of their federal electoral riding.

That was the scene at a public hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Saint Andrews, drawing politicians from all three levels of government to weigh in on the proposed new riding of Saint John-St. Croix.

This riding, which would replace New Brunswick Southwest, would take in voters from Saint John's west side, but at the same time, it would lose voters from McAdam to the riding of Tobique-Mactaquac.

"I would like to not lose part of my riding," New Brunswick Southwest MP John Williamson told the commission Tuesday.

"I love this riding."

The commission heard from Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson, Saint Croix MLA Kathy Bockus, and Taylor Gallant, deputy mayor of McAdam who spoke as a resident. They all echoed sentiments about McAdam being an integral part of the riding largely encompassing Charlotte County.

"McAdam is considered a part of our region," Henderson said. "I would hate to see them in a different riding."

Under the municipal reform process, Henderson said McAdam falls along with Saint Andrews and its neighbouring towns and villages into what is called Regional Service Commission 10, and McAdam Mayor Ken Stannix is the chair of RSC 10.

Through this reform process, Henderson said the municipal government will be working in sectors like tourism, economic development and recreation, and considering the different levels of government working together, they will face a big question about which federal representative should they be approaching.

"McAdam railroad station is part of our zone," Henderson said, adding that there are several "local initiatives and partnerships" that the municipal government will be working on together and they "talk regularly."

"There is a lot that we can accomplish together."

Story continues

Concerns felt in McAdam

McAdam Deputy Mayor Taylor Gallant, who addressed the commission as a resident, said Tuesday "the decision of this board will have a vast effect on how citizens of McAdam are governed, receive service and will affect their collective identity."

The village shares services like waste removal and policing with Charlotte County communities, and it has been "closely aligned" with the communities for generations in economic, social and political ways, he said. He also mentioned that the railway has been a big driver for the village's economy for more than 120 years, tying McAdam to "Saint John and all points in between – all of which is in the proposed riding of Saint John-St. Croix."

Gallant flagged that McAdam is a part owner of the Port of Bayside, and there are "ongoing partnerships between historic McAdam railway station and Ministers Island." Geographically speaking, he said St. Stephen is the village's closest point for accessing government services and shopping, and the communities are not just working in collaboration but they "also live and play together" in interschool competitions.

Saint Croix MLA Kathy Bockus also told the commission that she does not consider it to be a fair decision to separate McAdam from the people of Charlotte County.

Apart from the economic and cultural alignment, Bockus said the communities also share "family bonds," and with them being in the same riding, they will also have the benefit of accessing both her and Williamson's offices situated in St. Stephen.

After its last public consultation on Thursday, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick will meet and review the feedback presented in all 10 ridings and the virtual session, said chair Justice Lucie A. LaVigne.

The interim report from the commission will be sent out in December where the MPs can make further objections, she said, and after which, final decisions will be made to allow Elections Canada to make arrangements.

"It will not affect any elections before at least April 2024," she said.

The next public consultation will take place at the Fredericton Inn, Bi-Centennial Room, on Wednesday at 2 p.m., and the final consultation will be a virtual hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal