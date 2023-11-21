Family of Bedfordshire hospital patient 'heartbroken' at burglary

A woman said her family was "heartbroken" at having to tell her stepfather his home had been burgled while he was in hospital.

Len, 70, was being treated for heart failure when his house in Colmworth, Bedfordshire, was broken into.

Natalie, 37, from Wootton, said he was unable to be discharged from hospital due to the state of the house.

Bedfordshire Police said it was investigating reports of a burglary in Colmworth last Wednesday.

Natalie said Len went into hospital on 30 October, and during his time there family members had been in the house to prepare it for his return.

She said Len's brother, 77, went there last Wednesday to take some measurements.

"He walked into the kitchen and saw a guy from behind, but he thought it was my partner back to do some work," Natalie explained.

"Then he turned around and it was someone he didn't know, wearing a Covid mask. The man started shouting out a name, and then made off."

Natalie said Len's brother followed the person down the road but was unable to catch him.

She said a window was broken, the house was "trashed" and a quantity of cash stolen, along with other valuable items.

She said the family could not bring themselves to tell Len at first, for fear of "setting off another heart attack."

"We just can't believe it's happened. We're heartbroken for Len. We had to tell him in the end, because he kept asking why he can't go home," she said.

Len, who does not own the property, did not have insurance and feared "he has lost everything", she said.

Natalie said she had asked the local community for details of any unusual sightings and doorbell footage in a bid to find the burglars.

"For us it's a high priority and we really want to get them caught," she said.

