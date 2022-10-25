Family asks coroner to reopen investigation of woman found dead on floor of Lakeshore ER

·5 min read
Candida Macarine's family has written to Quebec's chief coroner asking her to reopen the investigation into the 86-year-old woman's death. Macarine was found dead on the floor of a room in the ER at Montreal's Lakeshore General Hospital on Feb. 27, 2021. (Submitted by Placido Macarine - image credit)
Candida Macarine's family has written to Quebec's chief coroner asking her to reopen the investigation into the 86-year-old woman's death. Macarine was found dead on the floor of a room in the ER at Montreal's Lakeshore General Hospital on Feb. 27, 2021. (Submitted by Placido Macarine - image credit)

The family of Candida Macarine, the 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a room in the ER of Montreal's Lakeshore General Hospital in February 2021, has written to Quebec's chief coroner asking her to reopen the investigation into he death.

CBC has obtained a copy of a letter the family drafted with the help of Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRAAR) to Quebec's chief coroner, Pascale Descary.

"The family and CRARR have serious and legitimate reasons to believe that the report made by coroner [Amélie] Lavigne contains major omissions of crucial and pertinent evidence," the family said in the letter.

The family believes if the case had been more thoroughly examined, the coroner would have come to a different conclusion on the causes and circumstances of Macarine's death.

And they suggest that race and language may have played a role in the treatment Macarine received at the hospital.

Submitted by Emmanuel Macarine
Submitted by Emmanuel Macarine

The report from coroner Lavigne released last month concluded Macarine likely died naturally of a heart attack, and that there was nothing to suggest possible negligence or abandonment on the part of nursing staff.

The report's lone recommendation was for the hospital to improve surveillance of visual and auditory alerts of patient-monitoring systems.

At the time of Macarine's death, the hospital did not tell the family that Macarine had been found dead of the floor of a room in the ER that staff had flagged to managers as having visibility problems, making it difficult to monitor patients there.

The family only discovered that after seeing a CBC news story the morning of Macarine's funeral.

Since then it's been an uphill battle to get more information from official sources, and the coroner's report is just the latest in a string of disappointments.

Family says coroner overlooked key facts in medical file

The family wrote to the coroner after reviewing all the medical files the coroner had in its possession. The detailed letter spells out several things the family believes the coroner overlooked, including:

  • When Macarine was admitted to the hospital, she was given a triage code of P2 — meaning she should have been assessed by a nurse every 15 minutes — but there's no record of anyone checking on her for nearly three hours the night she died

  • Macarine was kept in preventive isolation in a room far from the nurse's station with limited visual access despite her serious condition and the fact she had tested negative for COVID-19.

  • A blood gast test indicated that Macarine had a "very critical acidic condition" that should have been dealt with.

  • There's no evidence Macarine was ever placed on a cardiac monitor despite her history of serious heart problems.

The family believes Macarine wasn't properly monitored and should have been placed in intensive care hours earlier.

"The coroner did not even question how, despite both audio and visual alarms, there was no one at the nursing station who heard and saw these alarms," said the family.

"These are questions that the coroner should have probed and explained in her report," they said.

Family: coroner should have considered language, race

The family also noted one of the doctors on duty that night wrote in his notes that Macarine spoke neither English nor French. The letter said that's not true and that Macarine could speak English but wasn't wearing her hearing aid that night.

"That should have triggered a reflex to review more carefully the nature and quality of care given to Ms. Macarine," the letter said.

"How did this perceived lack of knowledge of spoken official languages influence her treatment?" the family's letter asked.

"The troubling question that has sadly lingered in the minds of family members upon reading this 'no English, no French' line is: 'How did hospital staff communicate with her during the four hours she was in the hospital?'" the family's letter said.

Macarine's family also draws comparisons between the investigation into Macarine's death and the investigation into the death of Joyce Echaquan, the Atikamekw woman who died in a Joliette hospital in 2020 after staff made racist remarks.

A coroner's report concluded systemic racism played a role in Echaquan's death.

"When compared to the impressive contextual analysis and examination by the coroner of medical staff's conduct and testimonies in the Joyce Echaquan investigation, which, in our opinion, sets new standards for investigation of situations of deaths of persons whose race or ethnicity could be a factor, Coroner Lavigne's report is seriously flawed," the letter said.

"We urge you to order a new investigation into the death of Ms. Macarine in light of overlooked facts and new facts brought to your attention," the letter concludes.

Jake Lamotta-Granato, a spokesperson for the coroners office, responded to CBC in an email.

"The chief coroner will examine and rigorously analyze any request from the family as soon as possible," Lamotta-Granato said.

The hospital had promised to renovate the ER to improve monitoring of patients in the weeks after Macarine's death, well before before the coroner's report was released.

Those renovations have not yet happened.  A spokesperson for the local health agency that oversees Lakeshore, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, told CBC in an email Monday that those renovations are still in the "planning stages."

Members of Macarine's family and CRARR are set to hold a news conference Tuesday in Montreal to discuss the case further.

 

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery