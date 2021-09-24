Family affected by West Royalty outbreak finishes self-isolation

After two weeks in self-isolation, five-year-old Nolan Innis, left, and 11-year-old Blake Innis, right, were happy to head back to school Friday. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)

A Charlottetown family was finally able to leave their property Friday after two weeks of self-isolation.

The Innis family went into quarantine after their son, who attends West Royalty Elementary, was named as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A recent outbreak at West Royalty and cases at Charlottetown Rural High School left nearly 600 close contacts in self-isolation.

The Innis family — 11-year-old Blake, five-year-old-Nolan, and one-year-old Brooks — were included in that number, as was their mother Sydney Innis.

She said aside from moments of boredom, staying busy wasn't a problem.

"We weren't able to leave the property, so the dog wasn't able to go for runs, so there was a lot of running in a circle around trees in the yard, paying ball in the yard, jumping on the trampoline," Sydney said.

"There's been a few incidents on the trampoline but at least it's getting its use."

Blake Innis said he was excited to get out of the house at last.

"Two whole weeks, it makes you pretty bored … I can roam free," he said.

Friday, the kids were able to return to school, and finally back to something a little more normal.

"I'd be lying if I say that there weren't some tiring times, but at the end of the day I got a couple of good weeks with my kids," Sydney Innis said.

While her sons head back to class, their mother has some words of advice for others who find themselves in a smiliar situation.

"Take it one day at a time. No one is expecting you to be a super parent," she said.

"We played a lot of video games, we watched a lot of TV. You do what you can and at the end of the day. If everyone's fed and everyone's safe and happy, then that's what matters most."