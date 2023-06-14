Families united in grief at heartbreaking vigil for Nottingham victims

Family members of the two students who were killed in Nottingham comforted each other as they attended a heartbreaking vigil held by the university.

The fathers of medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber spoke to the crowd of thousands of students and family members at the university’s main campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Holding back tears, Barnaby’s father David Webber said: “I cannot comprehend how I am going to deal with it. Myself and Emma and Charlie and his family and friends … I know Barny would be super touched by everyone that’s here.

“He loved it. He loved it here. He couldn’t wait to come back. It drove me mad. His heart will be with you guys forever and thank you so much.”

Grace’s father also thanked attendees for their support.

Speaking with David Webber’s hand on his shoulder, Sanjoy Kumar said: “Grace was also like Barney, she loved coming up to Nottingham. In fact, we couldn’t get her down.

David Webber and Sanjoy Kumar speak during a vigil at the University of Nottingham (PA)

“The love we have out here, I wish we had it everywhere. Look after each other.

“I really thank you for being here and taking the time. It means so much to Sinead, my wife, and me. [Grace] loved being here and she loved all of you. You all touched her life, and hence ours.

He added: “You’ll never be forgotten by us. We had children taken away prematurely from us...but all I can say to all of you guys, is I thank you for things you did for our daughter and Barney.”

The two grief stricken-men embraced after their moving words.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar (Family handout/Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Family members were seen crying and hugging each other during the emotional service.

Grace and Barnaby, both 19, were stabbed as they walked back to student halls on Monday morning.

Ian Coates, 65, a caretaker at the university, died on his way to work as a school site manager after he was attacked with the suspect stealing his white van.

Hundreds of students attended the vigil and lay floral tributes. Many were seen crying and embracing each other.

Father and brother of Barnaby Webber (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Grant Walton, from the university chaplaincy, began the vigil by saying: “This is one of those moments which we hoped we’d never encounter.”

University of Nottingham Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Shera West, told the crowd: “It’s hard to find the words to express the shock and the grief felt across our institution at the senseless loss of two talented students who had their bright futures curtailed... by a seemingly random act of violence.”

Daisy Forester, a student union representative, said: “What should have been one of the biggest celebrations for the student body has turned into one of our darkest days.”

She said “shock waves echo through the student community” and the deaths have been “devastating for the whole student body”.

“It is hard to comprehend what has happened in this city and to our students, but the messaging and support from so many of you…has been both inspiring and heartbreaking to witness.

“Barney and Grace are a monumental loss. They were both first year [students] with ambitions, potential and dreams.”

Floral tributes at vigil (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The vigil comes after tributes poured in for the three victims.

Barnaby’s family said he was a “talented cricketer” who had been selected for the university team.

The statement said: “At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.”

Grace’s family said she had been a star for England’s young hockey programme, having been selected on a national level for both the under-16s and under-18s squads.

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years.”