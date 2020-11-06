For Families Torn Apart By Politics, The Election Results Won't Change Anything

After four years of the Trump presidency, liberals and conservatives are more at odds than ever.

In the spring, Preston, a clinical social worker in California, stopped talking to her Trump-supporting family members.

Preston, who’s biracial ― white and Filipino ― said she and other Filipino members of her family “painfully bit their tongues” in conversations when white relatives blamed Asians for COVID-19 ― or, as President Donald Trump had begun calling it, the “Chinese virus.”

“The last time we talked was our last attempt to get them to see how their behavior and political choices negatively impacts our family and people of color as a whole,” said Preston, who, like others in this story, asked to use her first name only to protect her privacy.

“It ended with them again refusing to see any form of racism on their part and my Filipino family declaring that their racism was not something we could ‘agree to disagree’ about,” she told HuffPost.

For Jerry, a conservative who works in retail and lives in the San Francisco Bay area, conversations with his family ― his brother and sister in this case ― ceased when they dropped him from their Facebook friends list and changed their phone numbers.

Through the years, the family had fought about everything, including former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes’s media empire and the case against Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who avoided prison time for desertion after being captured by the Taliban and held for five years. (Trump called the sentencing a “disgrace.”)

But in the last four years, Jerry watched his brother and sister lean more to the left and further away from him.

“Whether the number change was intentional or coincidental, I can’t say, but I never pulled away from them,” he told HuffPost.

“I do miss them. It was not always like this. We were at one time a tight group, but since our parents’ passing away in 1999 and 2011, politics has consumed them,” he said. “And there’s no way they would ever vote conservative or I would vote liberal.”

In...

