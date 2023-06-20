Families are taking over the Maldives – here’s where to go for an adults-only holiday

Peace and quiet is guaranteed at adults-only resort Oblu Select Lobigili

It is the stuff that honeymoon dreams are made of, starting with a thrilling seaplane journey across the Indian Ocean to a pearly coral island. You are greeted by radiant sunshine and water so luminous it seems to be lit from beneath. A butler whisks you to a private villa that rolls straight out onto baby-soft sand, or maybe it is stilted above the water with prisms of colourful little fish swishing below. As the sun sets into a sea of molten gold, you are in paradise. Until – screech! – you hear the family of four next door.

You might imagine that this chain of 1,190 palm-painted islands is all doe-eyed couples taking hand-in-hand strolls along the beach, but the reality is that the Maldives is now one of the world’s most family-focused destinations. Resorts that were once havens of tranquillity have added kids’ clubs, babysitters and villas designed for big (and noisy) multi-generational groups.

Of the more than 150 resorts now operating in the country, nearly every one caters to families – and it is a trend that looks set to continue. At one of the country’s most exclusive resorts, Velaa Private Island, family bookings have increased by 30 per cent since 2019 and now account for 45 per cent of its total bookings.

I don’t have children of my own but I do have a niece whom I adore. I like kids, I really do, but I just don’t want them under my feet – or snorkelling fins – when I am on holiday, particularly when I am somewhere as serene and romantic as the Maldives. Having visited nearly 50 resorts in the country, it has become almost impossible to find an island that is strictly for grown-ups and I now find myself having to endure sticky little fingers at the breakfast buffet, splashy dive bombs into the swimming pool and tween dance routines at the allegedly tranquil yoga sala.

And while I wouldn’t want to deprive families of the undeniable beauty of the Maldives, it just doesn’t seem fair that there are now so few resorts where it is possible to enjoy some quiet time, with or without a loved one. By my count there are now fewer than a dozen hotels that are genuinely just for adults.

Oblu Select Lobigili is one of a handful of adults-only resorts left in the Maldives

Some, such as Baros, Milaidhoo and Kagi Maldives Spa Island appear to be adults-only but actually still welcome children over a certain age (as young as eight). There are others that don’t have kids’ clubs and so mainly cater to couples and solo travellers, such as back-to-nature Mirihi Island, Como Cocoa Island and Constance Moofushi – but while less likely, that still doesn’t mean you won’t end up with a pink-faced toddler next door. The Conrad Rangali does a better job; it is set over two large, lush islands, one of them reserved for adults. However, as most of the restaurants and the watersports centre are located on the other island, you inevitably end up having to interact with under-18s at some point. So which resorts actually fit the adults-only bill?

One that has always been adults-only and continues to stick to the original formula is Anantara Veli. “We have continued to focus on being a grown-up offering rather than family oriented because the demand is there,” says Michael Parker, the resort’s general manager. “We are seeing this particularly from those looking for wellness experiences – whether as a couple, solo traveller or small group of friends.”

Launching a new resort in the Maldives with an adult-only policy now seems like a radical move, but the new Oblu Select Lobigili is another luxury island escape that is bucking the family-friendly trend. Those of us still in search of the peaceful, romantic Maldives of just a few years ago can only hope that more resorts will follow suit.

Five of the best adults-only resorts in The Maldives

Joali Being

Designed by hip Turkish company Autoban, Joali Being was one of the most talked-about hotel openings of 2022. The all-natural island, located in Raa Atoll, is entirely dedicated to wellness and has an impressive array of facilities, including a multi-level yoga centre, a huge hydrotherapy hall, a woody banya, a Himalayan salt room and a cryotherapy chamber. Its 68 villas, softly lit restaurants and sense of calm also work for couples looking to be left alone.

Book it: Ocean Pool villas from £1,950, B&B (00 960 658 3100; joali.com)

Joali Being was one of the most talked-about hotel openings of 2022

Anantara Veli

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, this resort (only a 30-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Malé) is as romantic as they come. Villas (pictured below) are spacious and decked out in a chic black, white and teal palette, with private pools, ladders leading straight into the sea or both. Restaurants include a ruby-hued Thai, a Japanese teppanyaki and an overwater grill, while grown-up activities are plentiful: cooking classes (master the Maldivian fish curry for your next dinner party), an outdoor cinema for two complete with gourmet snacks, and sunset dolphin cruises.

Book it: Doubles from £595, half board (00 960 664 4111; anantara.com)

Anantara Veli is one of the most romantic resorts in the Maldives

Hurawalhi

This 90-villa hideaway in the northern Lhaviyani Atoll has one of the healthiest, most vibrant house reefs of any resort in the Maldives. It also has an all-inclusive package, featuring dolphin cruises, minibars restocked daily and free-flowing upmarket spirits at the bar, which keeps the atmosphere lively after dark. You will need to pay extra for dinner at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant (US$280/£230pp, plus tax and service) but it is worth it.

Book it: Doubles from £1,055, all-inclusive (00 960 662 2000; hurawalhi.com)

Hurawalhi offers romantic beach and 'underwater' dining experiences

Komandoo Island Resort

This lovely natural island in Lhaviyani Atoll, with a spectacular beach and a teeming house reef, recently adopted a strict adults-only policy. Its 45 wood villas, including 18 set on stilts over the water, some with hot tubs on the deck, are all widely spaced apart, guaranteeing plenty of privacy. The hotel offers an appealing all-inclusive package too, as well as reasonably priced spa treatments and a range of romantic experiences, from breakfast served on tables set in the turquoise shallows, to private yacht charters and swimming with giant manta rays.

Book it: Doubles from £515, all-inclusive (00 960 664 0123; komandoo.com)

Oblu Select Lobigili has 68 villas to choose from

Oblu Select Lobigili

It takes just 15 minutes by speedboat to reach this new 68-villa all-inclusive in North Malé Atoll. The name means “love island” in the local Dhivehi language, and romance permeates the broad, largely empty white beaches, the Elena Spa and the tranquil villas, where minibars are replenished daily. The drinking and dining options won’t disappoint either: facilities include a sunset beach bar serving icy margaritas and the Maldives’ largest underwater restaurant.

Book it: Doubles from £531, all-inclusive (00 960 400 0066; coloursofoblu.com)

Have you taken an adults-only holiday to the Maldives? Please share your experiences and your favourite resorts in the comments section below

