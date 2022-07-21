Summer holiday getaway ‘craziness’ as families hit with three-hour queues at Dover

Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent on Thursday (PA)

Families embarking on summer getaways at the start of school holidays are being caught in long queues at Dover.

Ferry operators warned passengers to expect delays of several hours at the border on Thursday.

DFDS wrote: “Please allow three hours to complete the check-in process and border controls at the port.”

P&O Ferries stated: “There are major queues (approximately two hours) at border controls in Dover.

“Our check-in is free-flowing and all sailings are on time.”

Another company, Irish Ferries, told passengers: “Due to expected queues, please allow up to two hours to complete border control and check-in.

“Have documents ready to assist border control checks and reduce queueing time.”

All three operators said delayed passengers would be allowed to travel on the next available sailing.

Travellers have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the long queues.

Amanda Gardner posted a picture of a tailback of traffic and wrote: Craziness at Dover @UKBorder been sat queuing for 1.5 hours!!@DFDS know it’s not your fault”.

Another traveller, Lauren Keats, wrote: “@ Port_of_Dover what the hell is going on? Children sat in cars for hours and one lane moving?? At this rate we will not make our ferry crossing??”

Last week, the Port of Dover stated that passengers should “expect average wait times of around 60-90 minutes for French border controls at the port during peak periods”.

It was reported on Wednesday that the port is expanding border capacity to avoid queues as traveller numbers rise to pre-pandemic levels.

A deal has been struck with the French border force to man 50% extra passport booths, according to ITV News. They are reportedly being installed before the big summer getaway weekend at the end of this week..

Tourists have had to endure waits of up to four hours at French passport control with enhanced checks to enter the European Union.