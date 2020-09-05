Families seeking justice in older police killings find hope amid a summer of protests.

Rodrigo Arreola holds a photo of his slain son Hector Arreola, and sits with, from left, his daughter Patricia Arreola Ragan, her husband Jeff Ragan and their children Nadia and Ethan in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday September 2, 2020.

A summer marked by mass protests over the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd will come to an unofficial end this Labor Day with a patchwork of new police reforms and a sliver of hope for some families seeking justice for loved ones killed under similar circumstances.

Older police-restraint deaths that got little attention or accountability when they happened have received fresh scrutiny amid a season of reckoning on racial inequities and deadly law-enforcement tactics.

Among those deaths is that of Hector Arreola, a 30-year-old Hispanic man killed in 2017 by police in Columbus, Georgia. Officers involved were exonerated and returned to work within days.

But this week, a newly elected district attorney for the region told USA TODAY the officers should be charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

“Hector was not resisting and stated ‘I can’t breathe’ to the officers 16 times while they exerted lethal force on Hector’s body with their butts, knees, and elbows,” said Mark Jones, who beat the incumbent DA in the Democratic primary in June with no Republican challengers, and will take office in January.

“These officers should be arrested," Jones said, "and this matter should be presented to our grand jury once the Chief Justice allows grand juries to reconvene in Georgia.”

Other cases getting fresh attention in the wake of Floyd’s death include the police killings of Elijah McClain in August 2019 in Aurora, Colorado; McKenzie Cochran in January 2014 in Southland, Michigan; Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. in January 2017 in Phoenix; and Daniel Prude in March in Rochester, New York.

All the men were Black.

They are among dozens of police fatalities since 2010 identified by USA TODAY in which officers used restraint tactics that increase the risk of death — including chokeholds, applying pressure to the neck or back while the person is face down, and tasing them repeatedly into compliance.

USA TODAY in June examined 32 incidents in which the victims said they could not breathe while officers restrained them. The newspaper found that three out of four involved detainees were non-white. More than half were Black men.

In virtually every case, the officers involved faced little repercussion outside being placed on temporary administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Since then, dozens of cities and states have enacted police reforms. Denver, Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix are among those that banned chokeholds, strangleholds and other deadly tactics.

But the families of many victims desire more than reform. They want accountability.

“We don’t want this to happen ever again to anyone,” said Hector Arreola’s father, Rodrigo Arreola. “No one should have to endure three-and-a-half years of hell when it’s so obvious it was a bad situation, it was mishandled and the downside is, it led to our son’s death. Accountability to us is the primary focus here.”

From 'accidental' to 'homicide'

Hector Arreola called 911 twice himself that early morning in January, requesting police assistance and saying someone was threatening his life. After he became erratic, a 300-pound officer sat on Arreola’s back while another held a knee to his neck and kept him face down outside his neighbor’s house for six minutes until he stopped moving and later died.

View photos Hector Arreola was killed during a police encounter in Columbus, Georgia, during which officers held him down until he stopped breathing. A newly elected district attorney said the officers, who were exonerated, should now face felony charges in connection with the death. More

The state medical examiner ruled his death accidental as a result of methamphetamine toxicity.

After a brief administrative leave, the officers involved returned to duty. Arreola’s family filed a civil suit claiming officers used excessive force. The case is still pending.

Also pending is a decision by the District Attorney’s office about whether to file criminal charges against the officers.

Then, two things happened this summer.

Jones, the incoming district attorney, was elected in June on a campaign promise to fight racial injustice and police brutality. He believes the officers acted negligently.

Story continues