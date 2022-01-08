Families seek justice for Iran plane crash victims

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News
·7 min read
Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion, wears a pin with the faces of the wife and daughter
Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion wearing a pin depicting his wife and daughter, both of whom perished on PS752

For Hamed Esmaeilion, life took a tragic turn two years ago, when his wife, Parisa Eghbalian, and their nine-year-old daughter Reera took off from Tehran aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 to head back to Canada via Kyiv.

"I was preparing the house for them to come back," Mr Esmaeilion recalls, so it would be ready for when he would pick them up from the airport the next day.

He would never see them alive again.

"Now my life is empty. 'Emptiness' is the word," Mr Esmaeilion told the BBC. "That's the only thing I live with. It's the only thing I can focus on."

Both Parisa and Reera were among the 176 people killed when a pair of Iranian anti-aircraft missiles struck the airliner on 8 January 2020, sending it plummeting into a park and fields about nine miles (15km) north of the airport in Tehran.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in the region following the US killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and a retaliatory Iranian missile strike at Iraqi bases hosting US forces.

Mr Esmaeilion and others who have lost loved ones say they are still seeking justice - and hoping the Canadian government does more to help.

"The only thing I have now is this case," said Mr Esmaeilion, now the president and spokesman of the Canada-based Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims. "It's the same for the majority of the family members."

Of those who perished in the downing of the plane, 138 had ties to Canada, including 55 citizens and 30 permanent residents. The dead included 29 children, 53 university students, four newlywed couples, and eight entire families.

A document released by Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation in March reiterated the government's claim - first made the previous year - that "human error" was to blame for the downing of the airliner.

Later in June, the Canadian government released the findings of a report into the downing of PS752, which found that while Iran's government was "fully responsible", there was no evidence to suggest that that the incident was premeditated.

And in November, Iran's judiciary announced that 10 Iranian military personnel were facing court proceedings for the downing of PS752. The families of those killed have yet to be told who the men on trial are and what role they are alleged to have played. Hearings in the trial are expected to continue into 2022.

Ukraine's ambassador in Tehran was invited to attend the trial, but declined, citing Iran's failure to meet its "obligations under international law" and provide information.

The Canadian report stands in stark contrast to another released by the Association of Families. It accuses Iran of using passenger flights "as human shields against possible American attacks, by deliberately not closing the [Iranian] airspace to civilian flights".

The report also accuses Iranian authorities of tampering with electronic devices found in the wreckage of PS752 and of mishandling and misidentifying the remains of victims.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment from the BBC.

Daniel Ghods-Esfahani standing alongside his girlfriend Saba Saadat, who died on PS752
Daniel Ghods-Esfahani and his girlfriend Saba Saadat, who was on board PS752 with her sister and mother

Edmonton resident Daniel Ghods-Esfahani - whose 21-year-old girlfriend, Saba Saadat, died on PS752 along with her sister and mother - told the BBC that family members of the victims "don't have many expectations" from the Iranian government.

"Just look at the nature of that regime. They're not known to be very transparent about their doings," he said. "Justice doesn't even seem to be a word in their vocabulary."

On the other hand, Mr Ghods-Esfahani said that the families have "high expectations" from the Canadian government.

"As a Canadian myself, I expect the government to stand up for its citizens and to stand up for the ideals of justice," he said. "Unfortunately, in the past few years, we haven't had the Canadian government doing that to a very effective extent."

The family members of the victims want the government to increase pressure on Iran to release more evidence, an international investigation and appeal to the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court, or to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

They want a criminal investigation to be opened by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, economic sanctions aimed at specific Iranian officials and the inclusion of the entire Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Canada's list of designated terrorist organisations. Currently, only the IRGC's Quds Force - which manages its clandestine operations abroad - is included.

In an effort to hold someone accountable for the downing of PS752, family members of the fallen have taken a variety of different legal pathways, with targets including Ukrainian Airlines, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and missile operator 'John Doe'.

On 3 January, an Ontario court awarded $107m (£79m) in damages to the families of six victims after the judge deemed the incident to be an intentional act of terrorism. A lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Mark Arnold, later told CBC News that collecting the money would be very difficult and that he's "begging" Canada to collaborate with families to hold Iran accountable.

Simultaneously Canada - along with the Ukraine, UK and Sweden - has sought reparations from the Iranian government under international law.

Iran so far refused to negotiate. On 6 January, all four countries involved announced that they were abandoning these efforts, saying they had determined that attempts to negotiate with Iran are "futile" and vowing to "focus on subsequent actions to take to resolve this matter in accordance with international law".

The countries did not specify what additional steps they would be considering in the future.

In a statement sent to the BBC, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada called the downing of PS752 a "Canadian tragedy" and said they "remain committed to seeking answers and pursuing justice". Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also met privately with the families on Friday.

For some of those who lost family members or friends in the disaster, Canada's response has been inadequate.

"We want them to fight for Canadians," Mr Esmaeilion said. "This is the second worst terrorist attack against Canadians in the history of Canada….they could have done much more. We're still waiting."

In the meantime, households and entire communities across Canada have been left without answers.

Among the towns most impacted was Edmonton, where the tight-knit Iranian-Canadian community lost 13 of its members.

"The biggest thing that I think really shocked everyone was that it was really easy for every single Iranian-Canadian in Canada to see that it could have been them," said Reza Akbari, the former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

As an example, Mr Akbari - who lost a friend on PS752 - recalled that his wife had flown from Tehran a little more than two weeks before the crash. He said they had discussed the possibility of her staying in Iran longer and booking a ticket on PS752.

"I still get goosebumps and shake when I think about it," he added. "Our life could have ended up totally different."

Families of PS752 victims standing outside Alberta&#39;s parliament building holding placards and images of those who died on PS752
Families of PS752 victims at Alberta's parliament building

Mr Esmaeilion, for his part, said the search for justice is the only thing that drives him forward two years on.

"It's not only me. All the family members now are like airline technicians and international lawyers," he added. "I can't even focus on reading a book. That's gone. But if something is related to the airplane, I can swallow it."

"This is the most important thing. That's my life."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Schizas, Gilles & Poirier leads after short programs at Canadian championships

    Skating to an upbeat Elton John medley, and dressed in neon orange sequined jumpsuits, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier surely would have brought the crowd to its feet with their high-energy rhythm dance on Friday — had there been a crowd. The reigning world ice dance bronze medallists are the leaders after the short dance at the Canadian figure skating championships with a score of 86.98 points, and moments after their performance they reflected on competing at an Olympic trials in front of no aud

  • US Supreme Court scrutinises Biden vaccine mandates

    The eventual ruling by the court could have an impact on some 80 million workers.

  • Pressure mounting for grocers to bring back 'hero pay' amid Omicron surge

    The failure of Canada's grocers to reinstate "hero pay" for employees amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases is "about greed, period," the head of the country's largest private-sector union said Friday. Unifor national president Jerry Dias said while front-line supermarket workers are facing the biggest risks, executives are receiving the biggest rewards. Top grocery bosses have cashed multi-million dollar bonuses as sales and profits soar during the pandemic — even as they refuse to bring b

  • Obama: 'Democracy is at a greater risk today'

    Some of the Democratic Party’s most prominent figures on Thursday used the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to warn that work is needed to protect American democracy.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tkachuk scores in 3rd straight game, Flames top Hawks 5-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom blocked 30 shots in the Flames' second straight win. Calgary is coming off a COVID-19 outbreak that shut the team down from Dec. 11 until Dec. 30, when they topped the Kraken in Seattle. Alex DeBrinca

  • Quick whistle helps 49ers beat Texans, close in on playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A quick whistle saved San Francisco linebacker Marcell Harris from a colossal mistake and helped deliver the 49ers a key win in their playoff hunt. Harris appeared to fumble away an interception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans only to get bailed out when the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped. The Niners (9-7) then responded with a touchdown drive to take the lead for good and move them a step closer to a playoff berth with the 23-7 win Su

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat