Families of Sandy Hook victims settle with Remington

·3 min read
Remington manufactured the weapon used in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre
Families of Sandy Hook victims argue that Remington arms marketed its products negligently

A company that made a rifle used in one of the US's deadliest school shootings has settled with the families of victims for $73m (£53.9m).

The settlement from Remington Arms comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the families of nine of 26 victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

The case marks the first time a gun-maker has been held liable for a mass shooting.

The families say Remington was negligent.

While the details of the settlement were not disclosed in court documents filed on Tuesday, an attorney representing the families, Josh Koskoff, said in a statement that Remington settled for $73m.

In their lawsuit, the families of five adults and four children who died in the shooting argued that the company marketed its weapons to high-risk and potentially unstable individuals such as Sandy Hook gunman Adam Lanza.

One example cited by Mr Koskoff on Tuesday featured an image of a rifle along with the words "consider your man card reissued". The lawsuit alleged that the campaign formed part of a larger - and "aggressive" marketing effort that included product placement in video games.

"I had thought the case was about the gun, but it's just as much about the greed," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Mr Koskoff said that "it is hard to imagine a better outcome" for the families of the victims, who he said have been focused on "preventing the next Sandy Hook".

The statement released by Mr Koskoff following the settlement included testimony from relatives of victims of the attack.

"Our loss is irreversible, in the sense this outcome is neither redemptive nor restorative," said Lenny Pozner and Veronique De la Rosa, whose six-year-old son Noah was killed.

"What is lost remains lost," they added. "However, the resolution does provide a measure of accountability in an industry that has thus far operated with impunity."

The $73m amounts to the full amount of coverage available from Remington's four insurers - a fact that Mr Koskoff said could have a potentially far-reaching impact on the US gun industry.

"This victory should serve as a wake up call, not only to the gun industry, but also the insurance and banking companies that prop it up," he added. "For the insurance and banking industries, it's time to recognise the financial cost of underwriting companies that elevate profit by escalating risk.

Last July, Remington - the oldest gun-maker in the US - offered $33 million to (£24m) to each of the families, falling far short of the $225m they'd sought in court. The families rejected the offer and said they had collected enough evidence to prove misconduct from Remington.

During court hearings in February, attorneys for the family said that total punitive claims could possibly exceed $1bn.

Remington, which was founded in 1816 and is based in North Carolina, has denied the allegations and claimed that there was no evidence that its marketing practices were related to the shooting at Sandy Hook.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Twenty children and six teachers were killed at the 2012 school shooting in Connecticut, shocking a country already familiar with mass shootings and gun crimes in schools.

Despite the deaths of young children aged six and seven, no new national gun control laws were passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2 flowering plants in Antarctica are growing at an unprecedented speed, a rare spectacle showing a 'tipping point' of the climate crisis, study says

    The study found two plants native to Antarctica grew much quicker between 2009 and 2019 than they did between 1960 and 2009.

  • Sandy Hook Families Win $73 Million In Lawsuit Against Remington Arms

    Remington Arms made the gun used to kill 20 children and six adults in the 2012 shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

    BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said after hosting Germany's chancellor that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. Putin's statement on Tuesday added to signs of easing tensions over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and fears of a possible invasion. Hours earlier, Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. The Kr

  • Stock markets fall as Ukraine invasion fears rattle investors

    Share prices fall across Europe, but losses are lower in the US amid hopes of a deal with Russia.

  • Maybe Biden should personally listen to Parkland’s dad plea for more gun control | Editorial

    While our attention drifted elsewhere in the four years since a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people, Manuel Oliver recaptured it, starkly reminding us that the pain of losing a child does not ease.

  • Canada trucker protest: What powers will Emergencies Act give Trudeau?

    The unprecedented move grants Mr Trudeau the power to prohibit travel and public assembly.

  • Levi's executive says she was forced out over her COVID views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Levi's brand president saying she was forced out over her COVID-19 views and what it means for the apparel company.

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

    BEIJING — Canadian Olympic legend Charles Hamelin will lace up his skates one last time Wednesday at the Beijing Games. Fellow short-track speedskating star Kim Boutin will be looking to add a second medal to her Beijing collection, and the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament get underway. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Hamelin’s last hurrah Charles Hamelin, a five-time medallist competing at his fifth Games, will skate in his final Olympic

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G