Families regroup after 'unexpected' forest school closure

SAINT JOHN • Only weeks before the start of the school year, Saint John's Tír na nÓg Forest School has announced it won't be welcoming back students this fall.

In a letter addressed to school families, Tír na nÓg Forest School announced Sunday it would no longer be offering any preschool, elementary and middle school programs as of September, saying it was no longer feasible to run its operation as a result of the new Canada-New Brunswick Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

"As the province transitions early childhood education to publicly managed but privately delivered programs with a mandate to limit profits for operators, it is not feasible to move forward under this model," wrote Tim Jones, owner and operator of Tír na nÓg Forest School, in the letter to families.

The Telegraph-Journal requested an interview with Jones Wednesday, but he declined, referring the newspaper to the letter sent to school families.

"Our focus will remain on promoting and lobbying outdoor education for everyone and the benefits to our children," he said in an email to the Telegraph-Journal. "Our decisions with the sustainability of our operations lies within the framework given to us by the Department of Education."

The newspaper also requested comment from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development Wednesday, but it said it could not provide a response as of press time.

Jason Steeves's stepson Vaughn MacVicar, 11, had been attending Tír na nÓg Forest School for four years. MacVicar, who lost his biological father in an accident in 2016, has severe ADHD, Steeves said, and a forest school environment has provided MacVicar with a better teacher-to-student ratio and an open space "to get some energy out."

As MacVicar has grown older at the forest school, Steeves said the school kept introducing higher grades, allowing his son to be able to study in a school with an alternative classroom setting.

Story continues

This year, MacVicar said the plans were for the school to expand to Grades 7 and 8, and he considered the closure to be "very short noticed" and "unexpected."

"Our federal government is concerned with making sure that there is a strong public school system and I understand that, but at the same time, you know, sometimes they make decisions which are detrimental to the private sector," said Steeves.

"That's what is happening in this case, I am afraid."

Under the Canada-New Brunswick Early Learning and Child Care Agreement – designed to create more child-care spots and make them affordable – child-care centres operate under the Provincial Early Learning and Child Care Designation Program funding model.

That program spells out particular criteria, including a 10-students-to-one-educator ratio, whereas Tír na nÓg Forest School operates with a 5:1 ratio, Jones said in his letter.

"Our programs were built to ensure that each child has appropriate attention and development within a safe environment for outdoor learning," the letter states. "As a result, we have chosen not to jeopardize the very foundation we built our school upon and have chosen not to operate under the designation program due to our commitment on health, wellness, safety, and the sustainability of our operations in an outdoor classroom."

Jones also noted that both the preschool and elementary programs depend on each other, and making changes to either would bring a significant rise in tuition costs.

Jenn Cyr's daughter Becca finished Grade 5 at the forest school, and her son Joey was set to advance to Grade 3 this fall. She said they will now be navigating a new school system.

"A change, like, I guess it's good, but sometimes it's scary," said Cyr, who thanked "all the amazing [forest school] educators we have met along the way; you have certainly made an impact that will be felt for years to come" in a Facebook comment.

Cyr said she is trying to find a school that can support the needs of her kids. Her daughter Becca is a Type 1 diabetic, and her daughter is used to more outdoor learning activities through the forest school.

There's "mixed emotions" around the closure, Cyr added, as both kids are excited about making new friends at a new school, while her son is interested in robotics which a new school might offer.

As for the future of Tír na nÓg Forest School, Jones wrote in his letter that their "future energies will be redirected to Forest School UniversiTree, where we have developed a compilation of resources and training programs to help inspire educators and eliminate barriers to getting children outside."

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal