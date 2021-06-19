Families of police violence victims take fight to Prime Minister's Office

Saturday's rally included the families of 10 people who were either killed or injured by police and featured calls to defund police forces across Canada. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC - image credit)

A group of Black and Indigenous families brought their case for defunding Canadian police forces to the steps of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office Saturday.

The Ottawa rally included the families of 10 people who'd either been killed or injured by police: Anthony Aust, Eishia Hudson, Regis Korchinski Paquet, Jermaine Carby, Jamal Francique, Chantel Moore, Andrew Loku, Abdirahman Abdi, Rodney Levi and Chantelle Krupka.

Each family shared their own stories and called on the federal government to make changes to defund, disarm and dismantle police forces across the country.

Instead, they want to see money that usually funds police groups go to the families affected by the violence.

The event was held on Juneteenth, traditionally a celebration of the emancipation of Black slaves in America, and one day after a video surfaced of Montreal police kneeling on a 14-year-old's neck.

"We're seeing police killings happening on the regular, where now it's just something that we see on the news and we just sort of move on with our lives," said Syrus Marcus Ware, a core team member with Black Lives Matter Toronto and one of the organizers.

"It is outrageous that we've come to accept this level of brutality from a force that we pay for — billions and billions of dollars that could be reinvested into our communities."

Families want to tell the 'real' story

Ware said it was important for families to tell the true stories of their loved ones, instead of relying on reports from media or police — reports that often paint them as flawed and don't focus on the fact they were injured or killed by police.

Nhora Aust spoke about her son, Anthony, who died when he fell from a 12th-floor bedroom window in Ottawa during a no-knock raid at his home.

When her son heard police enter the apartment by throwing a flash grenade, Aust said his response was immediate.

"He was terrified of the police," she said. "[His] first instinct was to die or to disappear."

Aust said she doesn't want an apology, but rather action from the federal government.

"They not only took my son's life. They took my life, they took his father's life, his siblings' [lives]," she said.

"I am asking you to stop doing this, because as we speak …every day there are children going through this, there are families going through this."

System is 'rigged,' says father

William Hudson told those who gathered Saturday about his 16-year-old daughter Eishia Hudson, who died after being shot by police in Winnipeg in April 2020.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," Hudson said. "She was a good kid, didn't have a criminal record.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, one of Manitoba's police oversight agencies, looked into the case, but the officer who shot her was cleared of any wrongdoing.

"Why is it that former police, ex-cops, [are] working in these investigations units?" Hudson asked the crowd.

"The system is built against us, and it's why we're here today, standing together."

In an interview with CBC's The House, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the federal government recognizes that systemic racism exists in Canada's criminal justice system and that they're committed to change that.