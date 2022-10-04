Families have ‘not been barred’ from giving evidence at Covid inquiry

Lizzie Roberts
·5 min read
Covid inquiry - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Covid inquiry - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The chairman of the Covid inquiry has rejected claims that bereaved families have been “barred” from giving evidence as she vowed they will be “at the heart” of the proceedings.

Baroness Heather Hallett was responding to reports that families have been banned from submitting individual testimonies and “marginalised” from the official public inquiry.

Families will instead be encouraged to submit pen portraits to a “Listening Exercise”, intended to be a less formal setting which will allow everyone who wishes to do so to contribute.

But representatives for the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFJ) said they were “sceptical” of Lady Hallett’s assurances.

In her opening statement, Lady Hallett said: “I have taken no decisions as yet on the witnesses to be called so no one has been barred from giving evidence.”

Pete Weatherby KC, representing the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFJ), told the preliminary hearing in London on Tuesday that the proposed exercise “outsources” the examination of the families’ loss and “marginalises” their voices.

“The Listening Exercise… outsources examination of the experiences and the evidence of the bereaved and of their loss, and it places them in a parallel ad hoc process outside of the statutory inquiry framework,” he said. “And it does, with respect, marginalise the bereaved and their voices.”

Lady Hallett hit back at the claim and said she wanted to “put the record straight”.

She said: “I know how distressed people already traumatised by grief can be if they see something, perhaps misunderstood, in reports.

“There is absolutely no question that the bereaved will be marginalised and I really don’t ever want to hear that expression again.”

She added that she is “determined that those who have suffered will be at the heart of this inquiry”.

PR firms which received government contracts to run Covid-19 public health campaigns are reportedly bidding to lead the Listening Exercise, according to reports.

Responding to Lady Hallett's comments following the inquiry, Matt Fowler, co-founder of the CBFJ, said: “I am sceptical about Baroness Hallett’s claims that we are not being ‘marginalised’. Her proposals for the listening exercise do exactly that.

"It’s been alarming to learn that our experiences will be collated by a third party, and worse that those third parties may include PR companies that were part of the Government’s pandemic response. This clearly risks a conflict of interest, and it’s hard to see how we can have confidence that our experiences will be listened to accurately and fairly."

A spokesperson for the Covid inquiry said: “The inquiry has robust processes in place to deal with any conflicts of interest.”

Former Court of Appeal judge Lady Hallett opened the inquiry by saying she planned to investigate the UK’s preparedness for a pandemic, the Government’s response, and its impact on patients, NHS and social care staff and the public.

The inquiry is so wide-ranging that it has been split into modules, with only the first three announced so far.

Module 1, the subject of Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, will examine the resilience and preparedness of the UK for a coronavirus pandemic. Public hearings for the module will begin in May 2023 and are expected to last four weeks.

Module 2 will examine decisions taken by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, as advised by the civil service, senior political, scientific and medical advisers, and relevant committees. Preliminary hearings for this module are not expected to begin until November 2023.

Module 3 will investigate the impact of Covid on healthcare systems, including on patients, hospitals and other healthcare workers and staff.

Hugo Keith KC, the inquiry Lead Counsel, who represented the late Queen in the inquest into the death of Princess Diana, set out the scope for the first module of the inquiry, the list of core participants and addressed reports around the Listening Exercise.

Some 28 core participants have been selected for Module 1 including, the British Medical Association, the TUC, the CBFJ, the Secretary of State for the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the Cabinet Office.

‘Soulless non-humanised process of legal hearings’

Mr Keith said the “core function” of the inquiry is not “to enquire into the direct circumstances of the tragic deaths that occurred”, but is instead to examine the pandemic that led to those deaths.

He added hearing oral evidence about individual deaths would be “impractical”.

“Given the threat to the inquiry’s remit and the need to make timely recommendations about the pandemic, the receipt of oral evidence in public hearings about individual’s losses or the circumstances of individual deaths is impractical,” he said.

He added it would also require difficult decision-making as “amongst the hundreds of thousands of deaths, who should be called upon to give evidence?”

Pen portrait evidence, relating to the lives of the persons who have died, who bring value to an inquest, he said. “But this too is impractical,” he added.

In a press conference following the hearing Fran Hall, of the CBFJ, said the families are being told they will be central to the proceedings, “but then at the same time, we’re being told that our stories, our individual pain, is not going to be integrated into the inquiry”.

She called for a bereaved person to tell their story at the start of every hearing to “set the tone for what is otherwise quite a soulless non-humanised process of legal hearings”.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23