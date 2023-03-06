Families of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 call for new search with robotic ships

Children write messages of hope for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 - SAMSUL SAID

The families of those who disappeared when the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 mysteriously vanished nine years ago have called for a renewed search for the missing plane using robotic ships.

In a statement on the anniversary of the disappearance Voice370 - a group of relatives of the 239 people who were on board - called for the Malaysian government to allow the Ocean Infinity, a seabed exploration firm, to launch a hunt for the missing wreckage.

What happened to flight MH370, which disappeared while flying between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing on 8 March 2014, remains one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

“As long as we remain in the dark about what happened to MH370, we will never be able to prevent a similar tragedy,” Voice370 said on Sunday. “It is our fervent hope that 2023 will lead to a search that marks the beginning of the end of the search for Malaysia’s missing MH370.”

'Cutting edge' new robotic ships

The group said that a US marine robotics firm, Ocean Infinity, hopes to launch a new search as soon as this summer, and urged Malaysia to accept their proposals on a “no find, no fee” basis.

The company mounted a three month search using autonomous underwater vehicles in 2018, but found no clues. However, Voice370 said the firm has over the last year “made real progress” to further understand what happened in 2014.

The company also unveiled “cutting edge” new robotic ships last March, the first of which should be ready for use early this year, which could reinvigorate the so far fruitless hunt.

“[These are] 78 metres long and are capable of being operated with no people, entirely remotely,” Ocean Infinity’s chief executive, Oliver Plunkett, said in a speech last March. “They’re probably the most modern, cutting-edge ships in the entire world.”

Last month Peter Foley, who headed up the initial search, also called for a renewed hunt for the wreckage of MH370, telling the Guardian Australia that new data and equipment - such as the robotic ships - is available.

MH370 went missing around 40 minutes into a six hour flight, and a $135 million (£112m) hunt coordinated by Malaysia, China and Australia ended in January 2017, having found no signs of the aircraft.

While some debris believed to be from the aircraft has washed up along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean, the void of information has allowed theories - including conspiracies such as a mass hypoxia event, or deliberate murder-suicide by the pilot - to proliferate.