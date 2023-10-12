Families of Israeli hostages say Hamas attacks are a ‘second Holocaust’

British families have described the extent of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, calling it a “second Holocaust”.

At a press conference in London two British nationals, Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz, say both of their elderly parents were forcibly taken into Gaza.

“On Saturday morning, the kibbutz woke up to a massacre, a second holocaust,” Mr Sagi claimed.

Sharon Lifschitz and Noam Sagi say their parents have been taken hostage by Hamas militants (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Photographs were shown to reporters of people who remain unaccounted for in israel, including a six-month-old baby.

There was confusion as the poster named a missing baby as Arial, while a social media account of the State of Israel published the same photograph of the baby, giving the name Kfir.

Israel-Hamas war – follow live updates here

“5 days their cribs are empty, 5 days they are alone in Gaza, 5 days since they’ve been held by their mothers. Kfir was brutally taken by Hamas terrorists on Sunday. Look at him. Help us bring him home,” the post read.

Others missing include a young girl called Abigail and a family of five, while Mr Sagi and Ms Lifschitz are appealing for information on their elderly parents who are without their medication.

Reporters were told the situation has created “the biggest hostage crisis the world has faced in decades”.

Mr Sagi, a London-based psychotherapist, told reporters he should be celebrating his mother Ada’s 75th birthday but she had not been heard from since messaging him on Saturday morning to say she was entering her safe room.

The Hamas attacks were described as a ‘second Holocaust’ (AFP via Getty Images)

“These are peace-loving people who fought all their lives for good neighbouring relationships,” he said.

“If they will die for peace, they will take it. If they will die for war, that will be another travesty.”

Ms Lifschitz, an artist and academic, who also grew up on the kibbutz, said: “My mum was taken out, she was kind of disconnected from her oxygen in order to be loaded onto a motorbike or whatever it is, I don’t know.”

Hamas militants launched thousands of rockets and stormed through the Gaza border in an unprecedented shock assault at the weekend.

Story continues

The death toll has since reached 1,200, while at least 150 people were taken hostage with their current whereabouts unknown.

Pictures of loved ones who have been captured by Hamas on display during a Defend Israeli Democracy UK press conference (PA)

Ms Lifschitz said the distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people must “now be absolutely clear” and that she “can’t imagine” how Palestinians cope under their rule.

She added: “This is the defining moment of our life. We are going to spend the rest of our lives dealing with this atrocity.

“We have yet to really comprehend what took place. Now, we are still in this event and we are not up to date and, in this event, these children and elderly must come back.

“This is people with cancer, this is people with dementia, this is people with Parkinson’s.”

“In Israeli communities in south Israel they went door to door and snatched babies from their mothers and children from their beds, handcuffed them and brutally and cold bloodedly slaughtered them,” a spokesperson for the British-Israeli families claimed in a short statement. “Whole families were butchered.”

She described the Hamas terrorists as a “modern-day death squad”.

Jake Marlowe was confirmed on Wednesday evening as the fourth British citizen to have been killed in the shock incursion, with his family left “heartbroken”.

Jake Marlowe (Jake Marlowe/Facebook)

Formerly a pupil at JFS School in north London, he had been working as a security guard at the Nova music festival near the border with Gaza, which was overrun with gunmen. Emergency workers retrieved 260 bodies from the site, while a number of festival-goers remain missing.

Also confirmed dead is Scottish grandfather Bernard Cowan, photographer Danny Darlington and IDF soldier Nathanel Young.

The Foreign Office has said it is arranging flights to get stranded British nationals out of Israel, as a number of major airlines including British Airways suspend their flights.

A team of UK diplomats trained to operate in crises has also been sent to Israel to assist while the families of British diplomats were leaving Israel as a “precautionary measure”.

The number of Palestinians killed has surpassed 1,400 after Israel launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes, and has announced a “complete siege” of the enclave.