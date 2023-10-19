Families of Israeli hostages express fury over humanitarian aid to Gaza

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid waiting to cross into Gaza on Tuesday - Anadolu Agency

Relatives of hostages seized by Hamas have reacted angrily to the Israeli government’s decision to allow aid into the Gaza Strip from Egypt.

‌A first convoy of up to 20 lorries could enter the enclave as early as Friday after Joe Biden, the US president, reached an agreement with Israel and Egypt to relieve what the United Nations has warned is a mounting humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on the densely-populated territory, while also bombarding it with air and artillery strikes in the wake of the attacks by Hamas on Oct 7.

After requests from Mr Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, said he would now allow supplies in from Egypt, but would not transfer food and medicines from Israeli territory.

‌The Bring Them Home Now organisation, formed to represent the families of hostages, said the announcement had enraged relatives.

“The decision to allow humanitarian aid to the murderers of Gaza has caused great anger among the family members,” the group was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

“We remind you that children, babies, women, soldiers, men and the elderly - some of whom have serious health issues, are wounded and shot - are being held underground like animals without any human conditions, and the government of Israel is treating the murderers to baklava and medicine,” it added.

The assault on Oct 7 saw Hamas terrorists kill more than 1,400 people and take around 200 others hostage.

Palestinian health officials say almost 4,000 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes since the attack, including hundreds of women and children.

Egyptian volunteers gather in front of the Rafah crossing as they wait to deliver supplies - REUTERS

The UN has warned of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza which is now spiralling out of control, with more than 2.3 million people currently trapped amid dire conditions.

‌The enclave, which is ruled by Hamas, needs around 100 lorry-loads of supplies each day for the needs of its civilians to be met, according to the UN.

Most of Gaza’s residents depended on aid even before the current conflict started.

Egypt must still repair the road across the border at the Rafah crossing, after it was damaged in Israeli airstrikes, before any aid can flow into the enclave.

‌More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid are positioned at or near the crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, said Khalid Zayed, the head of the Red Crescent for North Sinai.

The White House said on Wednesday it had been agreed that up to 20 trucks could pass through the crossing in the coming days, with hopes for more to make the journey later.

Any attempt by Hamas to seize the aid would see supplies halted, Mr Biden warned. “We want to get as many of the trucks out as possible,” he said on Air Force One after leaving Israel.

“If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it get through... then it’s going to end, because we’re not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas.”

Mr Biden, the first American president to visit Israel during war time, has offered strong backing for the country as it responds to the Hamas attack.

But, on Wednesday, he also warned it not to overreact.

“After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States,” Biden said of the Al-Qaeda attacks more than two decades ago that led the country to war in Afghanistan and Iraq. “While we sought justice... we also made mistakes.”