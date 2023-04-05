Families of infected blood scandal victims should be compensated, inquiry rules

infected blood inquiry - Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

The children and parents of those who died in the infected blood scandal should receive compensation, the chairman of the public inquiry said.

The Infected Blood Inquiry’s interim report concluded that all infected blood victims, and their wider families, should receive full compensation from the Government starting this year.

The compensation scheme should be set up “as soon as possible”, it states, and should not wait until the final report of the inquiry, which is expected later this year.

The inquiry was established to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

More than 2,800 people died in what has been described as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Infected Blood inquiry - Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The report concludes that wrongs were committed at “individual, collective and systemic” levels.

The Government made interim compensation payments to about 4,000 infected individuals and their bereaved partners in October 2022 of around £100,000 each.

However, there have been calls for the children and parents of victims to also be recognised, and the latest report concludes that they should also receive interim payments of £100,000 to “alleviate immediate suffering”.

Sir Brian Langstaff, the chairman of the inquiry, said: “As you know, the Government has recognised that wrongs were done and that compensation should follow, and made interim payments in October.

“I believe that the Government was right to accept this. My conclusion is that wrongs were done at individual, collective and systemic levels.”

infected blood inquiry - Michael Stephens

He added: “Today I recommend that this compensation scheme should be set up now. It should begin work this year.

“I am also recommending further interim compensation payments to recognise the deaths of people who have so far gone unrecognised, as I believe this is necessary to alleviate immediate suffering.

“It is a fact that around 380 children with bleeding disorders were infected with HIV. Some of them died in childhood. But their parents have never received compensation.

Story continues

“Children who were orphaned as a result of infections transmitted by blood transfusions and blood products and have never had their losses recognised. It is time to put this right.”

The report further recommends that those suffering from chronic cases of hepatitis B - where it has persisted beyond six months - should also receive compensation, with payments guaranteed for life.

“In relation to infection with hepatitis B, I recommend that hepatitis B should be recognised like hepatitis C and HIV. On the question of eligibility, I recommend ending the approach of a cut-off date with no exceptions. And like Sir Robert, I am recommending that support payments should be guaranteed for life.”

A report by Sir Robert Francis KC, who studied options for a framework for compensation for victims of the tragedy, was published in June last year.

In addition, the report concludes that a bespoke psychological service for victims and the bereaved be established.

“I am recommending that specialist psychological support be made available in England as it already is in the rest of the UK,” Sir Brian said.

“To give you but one example, the most recent expert psychosocial report received by the inquiry was about childhood bereavement.

“It concluded that the death of parents as a consequence of infected blood and blood products has ‘significantly devastated a generation of children who they left behind’.

“It must be right not only to recognise people’s losses through compensation but also to provide the specialist psychological support not offered over several decades to people infected and affected,” he added.

Jason Evans, director of Factor 8, the UK’s leading infected blood scandal campaign organisation, said: “We welcome the Infected Blood Inquiry report on compensation.

“In particular, Sir Brian Langstaff recommends that the Government should make interim compensation payments of £100,000 now to those whose deaths have not yet been recognised.

“The Government must act now and implement the recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry. Any further delay by the Cabinet Office only compounds the injustice already so harshly experienced by many of those impacted by HIV & Hepatitis C infected blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The infected blood scandal should never have happened. Sir Brian Langstaff’s interim report will help the UK Government and Devolved Administrations to meet our shared objective to be able to respond quickly when the Inquiry’s final report is published in the autumn.

“We thank the Chair and the Inquiry team for this detailed interim report and the Government is continuing preparations for responding to the final report when it is published.”