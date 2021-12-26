Families have had their fun. Now, for us singletons, let the magic of Betwixtmas begin

The week between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve is a special gift to the unpartnered



And so that was Christmas. I hope you had fun. Near and dear ones, old and young, all the good stuff. Presents, tree, giant fowl… a dusting of carols, a soupcon of the Queen… a joyous surrender to couch-based inertia and sprout-based flatulence. If this isn’t the time to indulge a few cliches, I don’t know what is.

My family has always indulged pretty much every one of its yuletide whims, turning the 72 hours from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day into a rare bacchanal of M&S excess that I embrace, endorse and would defend to the death on the barricades. There is only ever one wrinkle in the wrapping paper, which is that I’m still single at 43 and nothing brings that home like the most family-oriented festival of the year.

For one thing, the TV schedulers do seem to have a unified if blinkered view of what constitutes an appropriate Christmas message for never-married women like me. I’ve watched enough Hallmark movies now to have learned that the reason for my ongoing lack of a partner is the fact that I’m simply too uptight and wedded to my job and that if I would only move back home to the small town where my parents’ grocery store is under threat, I’d soon run into a passionate beet farmer who could teach me the true meaning of the season.

So while I rarely regret my singleness, a rich diet of festive romcoms does tend to bring on an annual purging of forlorn hope, the same way the water companies like to discharge their sewage overflows into the sea when they think no one is looking. After all, these are not the most dignified of times for the unpartnered person. You try feeling great about yourself after you’ve spent a sleepless night sharing a room with your excitable five-year-old niece or gradually deflating on the airbed wedged in the alcove next to your brother-in-law’s treadmill.

Thank the blessed baby Jesus, then, for Betwixtmas, which begins, according to my calendar at least, on 27 December. This special four-day period is nestled between the messy aftermath and clean-up duties of family Christmas and the exhausting-sounding New Year’s Eve party I will almost certainly flake out of at the last minute.

It is truly the single person’s holiday. For while married friends and knackered parents are on field manoeuvres in a car crowded with over-entitled children and over-ripe cheese, zigzagging between grandparents, in-laws and friends they’re too busy to see the rest of the year, the single person is in their pyjamas eating leftover trifle for lunch and making a last-minute plan with their other single friends to see the new Matrix film.

As with any epiphany, the magic of Betwixtmas did not immediately appear to me and my pals. In our 20s, it was a wilderness zone, when everyone had taken time off work and headed home to see their folks, with whom they would grow increasingly impatient and irritated, building up a head of frustration and emotion that had to be released in an epic all-night blow-out on New Year’s Eve. But we were young and the fear of being home alone without concrete plans was still upon us.

It was only in our 30s that we began to discover the secret weapon of which we were possessed. If there is one superpower that the single person wields, one gift the gods have reserved uniquely for us, it is that of spontaneity. While our contemporaries require a good week’s notice to find enough childcare cover for a quick coffee, we who have so much time to ourselves usually have plenty left over to share with others.

My most cherished festive memories have been laid down in under-celebrated days with mundane names like Monday

For that very reason, some of my most cherished festive memories have been laid down in the unhallowed, under-celebrated days of Betwixtmas, days with mundane names such as Monday or Tuesday or that-day-I’ve-got-off-in-the-middle-of-the-week. A holy time of quiet reflection, punctuated with long walks with whoever’s around or sneaky sales shopping in self-extended lunch hours. Of easygoing leisure interrupted with a sudden dash to a discount-ticket matinee or an outing to an ice rink where you spend five minutes in skates and two hours drinking rum-laced hot chocolate under an outdoor heater.

Yes, many of these are days when some of us are technically supposed to be working. But first, we all know no one’s keeping tabs. Second, if Heather says she’s going to be in the pub that lies exactly halfway between our houses then surely it would be impolite not to join her?

And third, the randomness of people’s availability is half the joy. There’s an element of open-house fluidity to Betwixtmas; it extends its joyful invitation to anyone with a few hours to spare during this unstructured interregnum. Which is how I’ve ended up spending some gloriously meandering days with a truly random assortment of friends and friends’ friends who would never otherwise have been in each other’s company.

This, to me, is when the festive season offers its most exclusive gift. These are the moments when I feel like I’m living my true Christmas movie-self: making lightning costume changes, from a onesie to a party dress and back again. You need confidence in yourself to enjoy it. You have to be prepared to embrace uncertainty.

Of course, in-person social activities will be curtailed this year; it is incumbent on those of us who love this sacred time to honour it responsibly. Some of the meet-ups will move to Zoom, some of the movie nights will be Netflix watch-alongs, but its spirit will live on among single people everywhere. So from my “family” to yours, we wish you all a very merry Betwixtmas.

Emma John’s book, Self Contained: Scenes From a Single Life, is out now