Families going to the seaside pay £30 for a day’s parking as charges soar

Aerial view of beach side by the road with parked cars on a side, Hove, East Sussex, UK

Prime parking spots on the coast have risen up to three times in price since last year’s August Bank Holiday.

Families visiting Great Yarmouth face the biggest jump ahead of the long weekend, with the most expensive car park in the seaside resort to cost drivers £29 for an eight-hour stay – up 222pc from £9 last year.

In Newquay, drivers can expect a similar jump – from £12 to as much as £35 – to park in prime spots for the same period of time, according to analysis by car park booking portal YourParkingSpace.

It analysed both public and private car parks across ten seaside towns, including Bournemouth and Southend-on-Sea – where the most expensive parking spaces now cost £20 or more for the day.

It looked at the most expensive parking prices for an eight-hour stay – from 9am until 5pm – on Saturday 27 August, 2022, and compared these with those set to be charged on Saturday 28 August, 2023.

Future prices were based on hourly rates tracked by both YourParkingSpace and Parkopedia, another car park booking portal.

The portal said most car parks upped their prices to a full day’s worth of parking after six hours.

Some seaside destinations have already experienced major price jumps for prime parking spots. In Brighton, the most expensive parking space has only risen by £1.95 – already costing drivers £33 last year.

In Great Yarmouth, it is a council-run car park which is tipped to charge drivers the most this bank holiday.

Marina Centre North, located on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile, is attached to a recently revamped leisure centre which cost £26m to build.

Seaside parking prices increase ahead of bank holiday weekend

Other councils have recently amped up the price for parking in seaside towns.

This summer, Rother District Council has been charging a flat fee of £30 for visitors to park in Camber Sands Central.

The council justified its newly set price by saying it needed to recoup “massive costs” in Camber.

Cash-strapped councils are still facing prolonged funding pressures from the pandemic, which saw many of their income streams dry up due to lockdown restrictions.

Brannan Coady, chief executive of YourParkingSpace, said: “So far, we have had a miserable summer weather-wise.

“With forecasts looking better for the coming weekend, it would be a shame if people planning to go to one of these destinations find themselves stung with exceptionally high prices.”

