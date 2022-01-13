Families of Floyd, Arbery and Wright join calls for justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

Caitlin Byrd
·3 min read
    Families of Floyd, Arbery and Wright join calls for justice for SC's Jamal Sutherland

    Families of Floyd, Arbery and Wright join calls for justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

    Families of Floyd, Arbery and Wright join calls for justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

    Families of Floyd, Arbery and Wright join calls for justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

Standing in the courtyard outside the Charleston courthouse, Amy Sutherland said she had to do it. Then, she screamed.

Pointing up at 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Scarlett Wilson’s office, the grieving mother wailed, “Scarlett! I can’t take it anymore!”

It had been one year since she buried her son, Jamal Sutherland, after his death inside the Charleston County jail. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday.

But unlike the Black families who surrounded her on Thursday afternoon, Sutherland said she is still waiting for justice for her son.

In an emotional news conference, Sutherland was joined in her grief by relatives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Daunte Wright.

The families took turns sharing the parallels they saw between the deaths of their loved ones and Sutherland’s death inside the Charleston County jail.

“At some point, this has to stop,” said George Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams. “But until then, you will see us fighting on the front line.”

All of the families who stood in solidarity with the Sutherland family are represented by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who Thursday pledged to pursue “every possible legal remedy” to get justice in Sutherland’s jail death.

Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man with a history of mental illness, died inside the Charleston County jail on Jan. 5, 2021, after two deputies repeatedly stunned him with Tasers and kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing.

Before he was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, Sutherland had been a patient at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center, a mental health facility where Sutherland was receiving care for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He was arrested on Jan. 4 by North Charleston Police after an alleged fight broke out between patients and staff at the facility.

At the time of his death, deputies were trying to forcibly remove Sutherland from his cell for a scheduled bond hearing that legal experts say he was not legally required to attend.

The Sutherland family has maintained they were not notified of their son’s arrest from Palmetto Behavioral Health and dispute allegations surrounding the altercation at the mental health facility.

In footage released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of the jail, Sutherland can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe” as he lies face-down while a deputy presses their knee into his back for more than two minutes.

At first, details surrounding Sutherland’s death were unknown, which prompted community outcry and demands for transparency.

Facing public pressure, four months after Sutherland’s death Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released hours of graphic footage that showed what happened. She also fired the deputies involved in Sutherland’s death: Charleston County Detention Center Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and detention Deputy Brian Houle.

The public dissemination of those videos led to swift protests in Charleston, where community leaders, activists and citizens called for changes to how people with mental illness are treated while in custody.

After reviewing the case, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced in July that she would not bring criminal charges against the deputies who used physical force against Sutherland shortly before he died.

Wilson called the deputies’ actions “damning,” but said she couldn’t prove the guards intended to kill Sutherland. She said the jail employees were merely following their training, which a national use of force expert said had fostered a “militaristic culture” at the jail.

However, she also stressed that Sutherland died through no fault of his own.

“The heartbreaking fact is that Mr. Sutherland’s death was entirely avoidable,” Wilson wrote. “With better treatment, care and concern by all the institutions involved, Jamal Sutherland would not have died the way he did on January 5.”

Charleston County also agreed to pay a $10 million settlement to Sutherland’s family.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, a Florida-based lawyer who has become the go-to lawyer for the families of Black people killed by police and vigilantes, is representing the Sutherland family as they renew their calls for justice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

