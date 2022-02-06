Families, first responders pay respects to victims of Eastway Tank disaster

·3 min read
Firefighters battle the Jan. 13, 2022, fire at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road. Six people who died in the explosion and fire were mourned Saturday at a ceremony near the site. (David McEvoy/Bytown Fire Brigade - image credit)
Firefighters battle the Jan. 13, 2022, fire at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road. Six people who died in the explosion and fire were mourned Saturday at a ceremony near the site. (David McEvoy/Bytown Fire Brigade - image credit)

Erik Leicht had never seen a plume of smoke as large as the one that billowed from the Eastway Tank explosion site nearly one month ago.

"Before we got the call, it was a very regular day," said Leicht, a firefighter for 32 years.

The Jan. 13 blast on Merivale Road was the worst Ottawa industrial incident in decades, claiming the lives of six Eastway employees: Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Kayla Ferguson, Russell McLellan and Matt Kearney.

A seventh worker remains in hospital, according to Mayor Jim Watson.

Leicht, Watson and others — including Eastway workers, grieving families and friends, dignitaries, and first responders — gathered in a banquet hall at the Merivale Bowling Centre on Saturday, just a few blocks away from where the explosion happened.

Submitted photos
Submitted photos

The ceremony was organized by Diane Vena and Solange Goulet, two community residents with no direct connection to the families.

"We were actually waiting to participate in someone's event to give out condolences, as community members in shock," said Vena.

"And when nothing occurred, we decided it was important to do this for the families."

The pair laid out a table with books, one for each dead Eastway employee, in which participants shared their memories and condolences.

"Fly high, sweet angel," one visitor wrote in tribute to Kayla Ferguson, a 26-year-old welder who was the only woman killed in the blast.

Guy Quenneville/CBC
Guy Quenneville/CBC

'My thoughts have been with the families'

Leicht said he normally doesn't become more involved with families after an incident, but Eastway has been different.

"We were asked to come," he said of his group of firefighter colleagues.

"My thoughts have been with the families ever since that day. And so it's a way to kind of express our sorrow for their loss."

Leicht wasn't involved in the initial response at 1995 Merivale Rd., but joined the effort after clearing another fire call.

While noting the explosion remains under investigation, Leicht said part of the building collapsed by the time he arrived — suggesting it was a "high-heat major situation that had happened."

Guy Quenneville/CBC
Guy Quenneville/CBC

Watson said it must have been a horrific day for first responders given the "tough" fire.

"You had to get up high, you had the ladders that were on either side of the building. And then it was so cold, everything was freezing, and then also people [were] still trapped in the building itself," he said.

For families, the loss of loved ones remains very "raw and emotional," Watson said.

"I can't imagine what the families went through, waiting to determine whether one of their loved ones was killed or managed to escape," he said.

Guy Quenneville/CBC
Guy Quenneville/CBC

'Find peace and comfort in your memories'

The crowd listened in silence for a couple of minutes to the song Gone Too Soon by Simple Plan, then heard remarks from Watson, Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod and Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Keith Egli, who represents the area.

Then Sarah Lavoie — whose partner, Russell McLellan, was among the victims — rose and read from a piece of paper.

Lavoie remembered McLellan as a man of few words "but many dreams," and then addressed him directly.

"To my best friend, partner and soulmate, I want you to know that you've meant so much to me."

Lavoie then spoke to other families: "May you find peace and comfort in your memories."

After the ceremony, Christ Kinioungou, Etienne Mabiala's nephew, remembered his uncle as a man with an infectious smile.

"Good people don't last long on earth, and that's pretty much what happened to my uncle and other people that were together with him," he said.

"But may their souls rest in peace."

CBC
CBC
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY (AP) — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to repeat i

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • ‘He’s a rockstar’: Fred VanVleet raves about Gary Trent Jr.

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after Tuesday’s win over the Miami Heat. He praised Gary Trent Jr. for his recent play and his overall passion for the game. He also discussed adjustments made in the second half, and what it would mean to be named an all-star. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine

    SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine. The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibode

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s