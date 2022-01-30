Families face holiday chaos as Heathrow staff threaten to strike over half-term

The move is a major boost for the travel industry (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Heathrow Airport staff have threatened to strike during the February half-term – plunging family holidays into doubt.

Hundreds of refuelling and baggage handlers are reportedly set to walk out for three days from February 11 in a dispute over pay.

The workers are employed by Menzies Aviation, the Mail on Sunday reports. The firm provides baggage handling services for several major airlines including Qantas, American Airlines and Icelandair.

Menzies also refuels British Airways planes at Heathrow. The newspaper claimed it would be more difficult to replace striking employees due to extensive security protocols in place to combat terrorism.

The Unite union has called for retrospective pay rises for its airline members for 2020 and 2021, pointing out that unions Swissport and Cobalt have reached similar deals for their workers.

The strike will reportedly affect long-haul flights as aircraft will need to be fully refuelled before taking to the skies.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told the newspaper: “Menzies cynically used the cover of the pandemic to fire and rehire its workers to boost long-term profits and it is now refusing to even consider a pay rise.

"Given the appalling treatment Menzies workers have received from their employer, it is little surprise that they felt they had no option but to take strike action."

Phil Lloyd, Senior Vice President UK at Menzies Aviation, said: “We are very disappointed that UNITE are choosing to pursue this course of action at a time when everyone in the industry is attempting to rebuild consumer confidence and safeguard employment by restoring flight schedules.

“Out of our total workforce of c.1,700 people only 146 voted for strike action.

“As a result, we are very confident that there will be no disruption to our airline customers or travellers should industrial action go ahead.

“We are very empathetic to the cost of living increases our entire team are experiencing and have been having meaningful discussions with the GMB on the issue and we would like to have the same open and transparent discussions with Unite as we have done at many other UK airports where we operate.”

Story continues

Mr Lloyd said the firm would hold a meeting with Unite on Monday and hoped that “an amicable solution” could be found.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: We are aware of an industrial action ballot for Menzies employees who support airlines operating out of Heathrow.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment on the ongoing discussions they are having with their employer.”

News of the strike comes just days after transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to take a test on their return to the UK.

Airline Jet2.com and tour operator Jet2holidays reported a “notable increase in demand for holidays and flights” after the new policy was revealed last week, according to chief executive Steve Heapy.