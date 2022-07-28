Families cleaning crime scenes shouldn't have happened, Mountie tells mass shooting inquiry

·6 min read
Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC - image credit)
Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC - image credit)

WARNING: this story contains disturbing details.

A high-ranking Mountie in Nova Scotia at the time of the mass shooting more than two years ago says he doesn't think victims' families were properly supported — and that crime scenes should not have been handed over without being cleaned.

Chief Supt. Darren Campbell testified for two days this week before the Mass Casualty Commission leading the public inquiry into the killings on April 18-19, 2020, and also spoke with the commission through two interviews in June and July.

Campbell now works in New Brunswick, but was the support services officer — one of the highest-ranking RCMP positions in the province — at the time of the shootings.

He told the commission about how he'd met with many of the victims' families the summer following the tragedy, where a gunman shot and killed 22 people in several communities throughout the province while driving a replica RCMP car.

Many of their concerns included what they saw as an RCMP failure to disclose information, and issues with Const. Wayne (Skipper) Bent, the lone liaison officer assigned to deal with nearly all of the victim's families, Campbell said.

CBC
CBC

"They were very emotional meetings," Campbell said in a commission interview.

"I've dealt with a lot of families and I will say … I have never attended meetings with people that affected me more, or were as difficult as that."

Some victims' families, including those of Heather O'Brien and Gina Goulet, said they were left to clean the scenes where the women had died.

Campbell said the O'Brien family told him there were bullet casings left in the vehicle, as well as what they called "body parts." According to Campbell, he asked both Bent and a forensics team member how that could have happened.

Usually, after the forensic team processes a car for evidence, Campbell said they might leave some stains or tissue behind — but then it's handed to an insurance company to clean or destroy.

"It's no different than an actual crime scene within a residence. You know, we don't normally allow the family to come back in and see an awful, messy scene," Campbell said.

"That would be traumatic."

Campbell apologized to family in person

But Campbell said Bent told him the O'Brien family wanted the car returned as quickly as possible, even in the state that it was. Bent testified to the commission last month that he wasn't going to argue with the O'Briens because it was their property, so the car was returned.

Campbell said he's dealt with similar situations when families ask to see loved ones after they've been killed. While he doesn't want to deny families, Campbell said he always tries to talk them out of it because how their loved one looks now is "not who they are."

He said the same logic applies to a crime scene in a home or car — it's "not good for people" to see that.

During his meeting with multiple members of the O'Brien family, which covered issues like the state of the car and how one of them had a gun pointed at them by an officer when approaching a crime scene, Campbell said he offered his condolences and told them "as a person, I'm sorry."

He also let them know what steps they could take to file a professional complaint if they wanted to do so, he said.

Campbell said he never issued a written apology and is unaware of any formal apology to the O'Briens from the RCMP.

Submitted by Darcy Dobson
Submitted by Darcy Dobson

On Tuesday, after his second day of testifying, Campbell broke down in tears and apologized to all of the families for "failing" them.

In Goulet's case, the inquiry released a summary of a meeting between the commission and her daughter, Amelia Butler, and son-in-law, Dave Butler.

Amelia wasn't given an official next of kin notification, and the document said that, despite giving at least four different police officers their information, no one called the couple to let them know when Goulet's property was ready to be handed over.

Instead, Dave Butler put up "no trespassing" signs and went into the house himself, discovering "blood all over the door and other stuff he shouldn't have seen," the document said.

The Butlers made their own arrangements through insurance to have Goulet's house cleaned, but the police had not told them it was an option. At one point, the couple found a shell casing near the bathroom door and "chunk of lead" in Goulet's vanity.

Bent testified he felt "really bad" that the Butlers had that experience and arranged the cleaning before he reached out to them on April 21, two days after Goulet was killed.

Pat Callaghan/CBC
Pat Callaghan/CBC

Amelia Butler told the commission she originally believed Bent was their personal liaison officer, and he never explained how he actually represented families related to 21 victims. Dave Butler said Bent "wasn't able to keep his stories straight" and often couldn't remember who he was talking with.

Campbell said in a commission interview he wasn't aware of what the Butlers went through, but what they describe "should never have happened."

He said usually Bent, or another member of the investigations team, would be the ones to talk with each family about cleaning options through insurance.

When asked about whether the support offered by Bent was sufficient, Campbell said, given the scope of the mass shooting, the Mounties could likely never provide enough assistance, and there's "always more that we could do."

But when pressed on whether that assistance met the minimum level of care, Campbell said "no," based on feedback from families.

"If it was good there would be no complaints," he said.

Campbell said Tuesday he knows Bent worked very hard for months to help the families, and the strain has left a "lasting impact" on him.

In his testimony Monday, Campbell said he raised concerns to the major crimes team who assigned Bent as liaison that this would be a "heavy burden" for one person to carry.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

But Campbell said while the team discussed it, they eventually told him Bent could handle it on his own.

In his own interview with the commission, Bent said he "was a little selfish" having worked hard to build relationships with people, and wanted the same message going to each family.

Bent had no specific training around being a family liaison officer, and on Tuesday Campbell said he'd like to see a specially trained national team that could respond to natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or mass shootings anywhere in the country.

Family members of one victim, Const. Heidi Stevenson, were the only ones who didn't deal with Bent. Stevenson's husband and children had one officer assigned to them, while her parents dealt with another RCMP member, Campbell said.

MORE TOP STORIES

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th