Families caught by inheritance tax hits 20-year high

The number of families paying inheritance tax has reached a 20-year high after a spike in payments in the last 12 months.

Roughly 41,000 are now liable to pay IHT, compared to 33,000 in the previous tax year – an increase of 24pc. This was almost double the number paying death duties in 2018-19, according to figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

Data released earlier this week showed IHT receipts had reached an all-time high of £7.1bn, which was a £1bn increase on the previous high of £6.1bn recorded in 2021-22.

HM Treasury has enjoyed a “significant” increase in death duty tax receipts, primarily because of the “nil-rate” band being frozen until 2028, according to Quilter, a wealth management firm.

It was previously frozen until 2025-26 by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, but Jeremy Hunt extended the freeze until 2028 in his Autumn Statement last year. The move was part of a wider tax grab to rebalance the books after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s ill-fated mini-Budget.

The freeze on income tax thresholds was also extended from 2025-26 until 2028, and the tax-free dividend allowance was cut to £1,000 in 2023-24, and to £500 the following year.

The annual allowance for capital gains tax was also slashed from £12,300 to £6,000 starting in 2023-24, and to £3,000 next year.

David Gibb, of Quilter, said: “It is likely we are going to see more record breaking numbers in the years to come.

“The consistent rise in house prices has also exacerbated this problem ultimately resulting in more individuals being ensnared by the IHT net.”

Everyone benefits from a £325,000 tax-free allowance, or nil-rate band. If an estate is lower than this when a person dies, then no tax will be due. However, if an estate is worth more than this, then everything above the threshold will be taxed at up to 40pc.

The nil-rate band functions as a tax-free threshold on a person’s estate, however the decision to freeze the band in 2009-10 has contributed to a surge in tax revenue.

Soaring inflation has meant that the value of the nil-rate band has diminished, causing a larger proportion of estates to become liable to IHT.

Rising house prices, encouraged by a stamp duty cut in the pandemic, also pushed more estates over the band and resulted in a greater number of people subject to the 40pc tax rate.

Mr Gibb said: “Many individuals who were once considered ‘middle class’ are now finding themselves liable for inheritance tax, which was typically seen as a tax for the wealthy, simply due to the appreciation of their properties' values.”

Slowly falling house prices may reduce the number of people liable to pay IHT, Mr Gibb added. But he nonetheless urged the Government to consider bringing forward the date to end the nil-rate band freeze.

“This is only going to get worse unless the government addresses its thresholds as a matter of urgency,” he said.