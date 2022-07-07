Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk
·5 min read
  • FILE PHOTO: News media crews assemble outside the family home of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed
    1/4

    Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden

    FILE PHOTO: News media crews assemble outside the family home of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. ex-Marine Reed attends a court hearing in Moscow
    2/4

    Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. ex-Marine Reed attends a court hearing in Moscow
  • U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner's trial in Khimki
    3/4

    Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden

    U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner's trial in Khimki
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden Arrives at Joint Base Andrews
    4/4

    Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden

    FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden Arrives at Joint Base Andrews
FILE PHOTO: News media crews assemble outside the family home of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed
FILE PHOTO: U.S. ex-Marine Reed attends a court hearing in Moscow
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner's trial in Khimki
FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden Arrives at Joint Base Andrews
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

By Humeyra Pamuk

(Reuters) - Families of U.S. citizens detained abroad are stepping up pressure on President Joe Biden to intervene to try to free them - some held by adversaries including Russia, China and Iran - but his administration has struggled to outline a strategy.

Saying that quiet lobbying of the administration has produced only limited results, the families have begun to collectively raise their voices to urge Biden to make the issue a higher priority and for the U.S. officials to take steps such as arranging further prisoner swaps with foreign governments.

Two Americans detained overseas - two-time Olympic gold medal-winning basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia and Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi in Iran - have made separate public pleas to Biden in recent days asking him to take action to end their captivity. Griner sent a handwritten letter while Namazi wrote a guest essay https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/29/opinion/iran-prisoners-detained-americans.html in the New York Times.

Griner pleaded guilty to a narcotics charge in a Russian court on Thursday but denied she intentionally broke the law.

The U.S. government has not disclosed an official number of Americans detained abroad.

The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria, lists more than 60 U.S. citizens wrongfully in countries including Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Egypt, Iran, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Yemen.

Russia's April release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed intensified calls by relatives of others held overseas for Biden to act. Reed was freed after three years of detention as part of a prisoner swap with Russia at a time of heightened tensions between the countries due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In this deal, Biden commuted the sentence of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who served time in a U.S. prison.

'STRONGER TOGETHER'

"The momentum and collective voice that you see among us - the families - was, I think, really sparked by the Reed release," said Neda Shargi, sister of Iranian-American businessman Emad Shargi, detained in 2015 while visiting his family in Tehran.

"Even though individual cases are different, we know that what the president needs to do is the same for all of us," she added. "We are stronger together than in our individual advocacy for our loved ones."

Some families have tried to make their efforts more visible, launching the Bring Our Families Home Campaign and even demonstrating outside the White House.

Several weeks before Reed's release, his parents met with Biden after demonstrating outside the White House. Families now believe that the path to securing releases begins with a face-to-face appointment with Biden, a view the administration has sought to dissuade.

"The team works hard to secure the release of every single person who is wrongfully detained or a hostage regardless of whether they have a POTUS (president of the United States) meeting," said a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden has a presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department named Roger Carstens. The White House official said there is another person on Biden's National Security Council dealing with the issue of detained Americans, but did not say who.

Jonathan Franks, a crisis management consul who represents several hostage families and worked on Reed's case, said, "There has been a decision among many families to be more high profile."

Just days after Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, said in an interview with CNN that she wanted to meet with Biden, both the president and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with her by phone. The White House said Biden directed his team to remain in regular contact with Griner's family and with the families of other detained Americans.

'FAILED SPECTACULARLY'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month held a video call with families of detained Americans, while Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a similar session last year. U.S. officials have said the administration works "aggressively" to bring people home and regularly talks to the families.

Some of the families have said they appreciate what they see as increased attention from Biden's administration, but note that they are mostly hearing sympathy rather than getting a clear roadmap for action.

Namazi in his New York Times essay decried an incarceration that began in 2015, saying the Biden administration's approach to freeing detainees in Iran has "failed spectacularly so far."

"Unless the president intervenes immediately, we are likely to languish in this abyss for the foreseeable future," Namazi wrote.

Some family members have accused Biden's administration of being reluctant to make prisoner swaps or appear to be making concessions by agreeing to policy demands, creating what U.S. officials have called a "moral hazard."

"Our government does deals and negotiates with dictators, with communist governments for the purpose of economic reasons, trade reasons," Reed's father Joey said. "And yet, when it comes to bringing innocent Americans home, they're very reluctant."

Opponents of prisoner swaps inside and outside the U.S. government have said such action incentivizes more hostage-taking overseas and might be seen as a political concession. However, Reed's release earned bipartisan praise for the administration in Washington.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in London; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham, Mary Milliken and Michelle Nichols)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Lukaku returns to Inter, but what went wrong with Chelsea?

    Romelu Lukaku has come back to Inter after a disappointing year with Chelsea, so what went wrong?

  • Dubas, Maple Leafs need to turn slim draft pickings into value

    Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas will no doubt be busy at the 2022 NHL Draft as he seeks to add value to the Leafs roster, despite only have three total picks, as he did in 2021.&nbsp;

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams

    Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. "While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men's national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022," Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday. "We remain confident that an agreement will be made in due course." The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women's team, saying

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.