Families £8,800 worse off due to 'toxic combination' at heart of economy

Tom Rees
·2 min read
UK households income France Germany wages inflation

Stagnant growth and widening gaps between rich and poor mean British households are almost £9,000 poorer than their counterparts in similar countries, new research has revealed.

Tory leadership candidates were urged to present an economic strategy including more than just tax cuts as the Resolution Foundation found a chasm in incomes between households in the UK and developed rivals.

The think tank found that if UK households had the average income and inequality levels of Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, then typical household incomes would be a third higher – equivalent to £8,800 per family. For the poorest fifth of households, their incomes would be 40pc larger.

Stephen Machin at the London School of Economics, said: “High levels of inequality, real wage stagnation and flatlining productivity have characterised the evolution of the UK economy for a long time.”

It came as the Confederation of British Industry’s chief urged Tory leadership challengers to “develop serious, credible and bold plans for growth”.

Tony Danker, CBI director-general, said in a letter to the candidates: “The UK is caught in a longer-term trap of low growth. Higher productivity is the only sustainable way to achieve higher standards of living and tackle the fiscal challenges of an ageing population and decarbonisation while lower[ing] the UK’s high tax burden.”

The UK has been stuck in a productivity puzzle since the financial crisis with the struggle to improve output per hour worked crucial in depressing wage growth.

After closing the gap with more productive countries, including Germany and the US, in the 1990s and early 2000s, the UK has since fallen behind again.

The Foundation highlighted that GDP per capita in the UK was 6pc lower than in Germany before the financial crisis but the gap widened to 11pc by 2019.

Low income households are more than a fifth poorer than counterparts in France and Germany. The gap for the poorest households is equivalent to a £3,800 gap between UK and French households.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: “Britain is a rich country, with huge economic and cultural strengths. But those strengths are not being built on with the recent record of low growth leaving Britain trailing behind its peers.

“This forms a toxic combination with the UK’s high inequality, leaving low- and middle-income households far poorer than their counterparts in similar countries.”

