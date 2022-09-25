Families of 1966 World Cup heroes want heading ban for young players

Jeremy Wilson
Family members of three of England’s 1966 World Cup heroes have called on football to stop heading among young children and a major public education campaign about the national game’s “irrefutable” dementia link.

Tommy Charlton, the younger brother of Jack and Sir Bobby, and John Stiles, the son of Nobby, appeared together on Sunday at Spennymoor Football Club for a trial match without heading that was organised by the charity Head for Change.

Both men described the “heartbreaking” impact of dementia on their families and urged football’s governing authorities to go much further in drastically limiting heading across professional and amateur football.

“The link between heading and dementia is irrefutable – I’m quite willing to tell mums and dad to tell their kids not to head the ball,” said Charlton.

Of repetitive heading in training, he added: “Take it out. I think it will still have to happen in a match – a player will move into position to head it up the field - but surely that is enough.”

The game at Spennymoor was the first senior football match with heading restrictions - GUZELIAN

Both Charlton and Stiles had listened to a pre-match presentation by Professor Willie Stewart, the Glasgow neuropathologist who proved football’s dementia link.

Stiles, who believes that leading England players remain largely ignorant to the proven risks, and Prof Stewart have offered to go into clubs to provide education.

Stiles wants no heading up to the age of 12 and then only if parents and, from the age of 18, adults have agreed after being educated about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a type of dementia associated with repeated head impacts. “There should be informed consent – I want awareness and proper financial help for players with long term health costs,” he said.

The FA has introduced training guidance that limits professional players to 10 'high-force' headers a week and amateur players to 10 headers. Matches without heading are being trialled for Under-12s and there is no heading in training for Under-12s, but the various guidance is advisory rather than mandatory.

“What’s going on is a nonsense,” said Stiles. “A rule is only a rule if you can enforce it. There’s a killer disease. It’s killed thousands and will kill thousands more.”

