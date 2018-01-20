Familiarity may help Oklahoma State against No. 4 Oklahoma

If there is any player in college basketball that knows the ins and outs of Oklahoma star Trae Young's game, it is Lindy Waters III.

Waters, an Oklahoma State sophomore guard, has been on the same team as Young for the most part but has spent plenty of time against Young in practice dating back to when the duo from Norman, Okla., first started playing together in third grade.

"It just goes so far back," Waters said in the lead-up to Saturday's Bedlam game in Stillwater, Okla. "We've been close, played together, we know each other, we know our style of play. It's just going to be fun."

Waters had been looking forward to the first meeting between the two on Jan. 3, but he suffered a concussion in the days before the game and had to stay home. He watched the game on television.

What he saw was Young coming a rebound short of a triple-double -- 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds -- in a 109-89 Sooners win.

Waters figures to be ready to go this time around.

Young still leads the country in both scoring (29.5 points per game) and assists (9.8) but is coming off his worst game of his freshman season -- perhaps his only game that could be described as poor.

In Tuesday's 87-69 loss at Kansas State, Young had 20 points with six assists but was just 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point line and turned the ball over a Big 12-record 12 times.

"I could have made simpler passes," Young said. "And even the passes that were tipped, they were wide-open guys. I just didn't ball-fake and throw it to them. I just didn't make the reads that I usually make and that's just something I've got to get better at and something that I'm capable of doing. I just didn't do it that night. It's a learning experience."

Oklahoma State is coming off a similarly disappointing loss.