Familiar surroundings fuel AC Flora boys golf to another state championship

Lou Bezjak
·4 min read
Lou Bezjak/The State

The AC Flora boys golf team added another state championship Tuesday to its already crowded trophy case and didn’t have to go far to do it.

The Falcons shot a 7-under-par 277 on the final day of the Class 4A championship to win by 45 shots at Forest Lake Club. AC Flora finished with a two-day total of 3-under 565.

North Augusta was second at 605.

It is the second straight championship for AC Flora, and 16th in school history, but the first with the event being held in Columbia since 2013 (Wildewood). Recently, the tournament has been held in the Myrtle Beach or Hilton Head areas.

Forest Lake is a familiar place for the Falcon players with the majority of them being members.

“To win at home with all my friends out here was pretty cool,” AC Flora senior Luke Sullivan said. “We thought we had this in us all year but we just never performed like that. It was nice to do it in our final round of state.”

Sullivan, a South Carolina signee, shot an even-par 142 to tie teammate Charles Cauthen for second place. Illinois commit Adam Hunt was fourth, High Point signee Butch Harrison (144) and Coleman Ferguson tied for 10th, giving Flora five all-state golfers for the first time in school history. The top-10 golfers earn all-state honors.

“We talked about what we were capable of as a team. When we were driving back from the upper state tournament, I told them the only one who can beat us is us,” AC Flora coach Robert Dargan said “We knew all their friends and family would be here supporting us, 15 of our 16 players are Forest Lake members.

“Big thing is just keep our head down and play golf. We had a good back nine yesterday and had a 12-shot lead. Then, we got off to a great shape today and I knew we were in great shape.”

Indian Land freshman Mason Kucia repeated as individual champion with a two-day total of 1-under 140. He is the first repeat individual champion in Class 4A since Boiling Springs’ Trent Phillips went back-to-back in 2014-15.

Kucia will try to become the first boys golfer to win three in a row since Chapman’s Jacob Bridgeman won three Class 3A titles from 2016-18.

“Last year was kind of a shocker, I am not going to lie, but I came in this year with a chip on my shoulder,” Kucia said. “... I am going to try and keep this going. I have three more years ahead of me and it is going to be exciting.”

Chapin finishes second in Class 5A

The Chapin golf team nearly made it two Midlands teams winning state championships Tuesday.

The Eagles finished second, one shot behind Boiling Springs, in the Class 5A championship at Charleston Municipal Course. Boiling Springs, which led by four strokes heading into the final nine holes, finished with a 616 to win for the second straight year.

It was Chapin’s best finish in a state tournament since finishing second in 2012 when the Eagles were in Class 3A.

Wando’s Tucker Simon won the individual championship by defeating West Ashley’s Ryan Bozard in a playoff. Both tied at 142.

Chapin’s Chase Cline (148) tied for fourth and Lexington’s Roman Mullinax (151) tied for seventh to earn all-state honors.

Scoreboard

Class 5A Championship

Team Scores: Boiling Springs 616; Chapin 617; Wando 623; Mauldin 632; Spartanburg 641; Conway 644; Fort Mill 648; Dorman 648; River Bluff 649; West Ashley 651; Riverside 651; Lexington 655; Nation Ford 657; JL Mann 664; Ashley Ridge 697; Socastee 717

All-State (Top 10 and ties): Tucker Simon, Wando 142; Ryan Bozard, West Ashley, 142; Clayton Taylor, Boiling Springs 146; Cam Baker, Fort Mill 148; Major Lenning, Mauldin 150; Roman Mullinax, Lexington 151; Jay Wilkins 151; Harry DeGrood, Wando 153; Andrew Gregory, Boiling Springs, 154; Benjamin Mills, Nation Ford 154

Class 4A Championship

Team Scores: AC Flora 565; North Augusta 605; Indian Land 620; Beaufort 627; Greenville 631; Easley 640; Eastside 645; South Aiken 651; Hartsville 653; Aiken 661; Myrtle Beach 663; May River 667; Greenwood 670; Pickens 670; Hilton Head 672; South Pointe 684

All-State (Top 10 and ties): Mason Kucia, Indian Land 141; Luke Sullivan, AC Flora, 142; Charles Cauthem, AC Flora, 142; Adam Hunt, AC Flora, 143; Butch Harrison, AC Flora, 144; Matthew Baxley, North Augusta 145; Tip Price, Greenville, 148; Jerry Bruns, Beaufort, 149; Hugh Faulkner, Greenville 149; Coleman Ferguson, AC Flora 150; Mitchell McNeil, North Augusta, 150

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.