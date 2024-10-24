Familiar script as Mourinho is sent off and United throw away lead at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho is sent to the stands by referee Clément Turpin - EPA/Tolga Bozoglu

Some things never change. Manchester United still cannot hold a lead away from home in Europe and Jose Mourinho remains unable to keep his counsel when nursing a sense of injustice.

On a night when the former United manager was sent off after reacting angrily to his Fenerbahce team being denied a strong penalty appeal, his opposite number Erik ten Hag again watched his own side squander an advantage on foreign soil.

Ahead against Twente, Porto and now Fenerbahce, United have failed to win any of those first three Europa League games. This, in truth, was not a bad result and United looked a threat going forward, even if the final ball was too often lacking. But they are struggling to see out the job. They have held the lead on six occasions in their past four European away matches now and have been unable to win any of them.

Mourinho will probably argue his team should have won this – and might have had a better chance of doing so had Clement Turpin not taken such a lenient view of a foul by Manuel Ugarte on Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 55th minute, shortly after Youssef En-Nesryi had cancelled out Christian Eriksen’s first half goal for United.

Mourinho was shown a red card for his vocal protests, as was his fitness coach Stefano Rapetti, but the Portuguese will have been just as aggrieved by the number of chances his side missed. Andre Onana made a superb double save to deny En-Nesyri and Ugarte a fine block to thwart Dusan Tadic although United had opportunities of their own.

United’s visits to Istanbul rarely pass without incident, it is fair to say. From Eric Cantona being belted by a police officer amid wild scenes against Galatasaray in 1993, to former Middlesbrough striker Tuncay Sanli scoring a hat-trick in a famous 3-0 win for Fenerbahce 11 years later, chaos and drama almost seem to prevail.

It has been much the case more recently, too, what with all that cartoon defending in an eye-opening defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer four years ago and then goalkeeper Onana throwing in a couple of goals in a crazy 3-3 draw against Galatasaray last season. This had a lot to live up to in a theatrical sense then and it did not disappoint.

By the 55th minute of a frenetic game, Ten Hag had abandoned his experiment with right-back Noussair Mazraoui as a playmaker and the game was level with both sides having missed a bundle of chances. Yes, it was that kind of night.

United had taken the lead in the 15th minute with a finely worked goal on the break after Manuel Ugarte had won possession off Fred, exchanged a quick one-two with Christian Eriksen and released Alejandro Garnacho in behind. Garnacho drove forward and found Mazraoui, whose pass momentarily forced Joshua Zirkzee to check his run before he laid the ball off for Eriksen to rifle a shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

It would prove the highlight of Zirkzee’s night, the Dutchman, with one goal in 12 games, hauled off 10 minutes after the restart as Ten Hag shuffled the pack. Rasmus Hojlund was sent on up front, Casemiro came into midfield, Mazraoui was returned to a more familiar position at full-back and off came Victor Lindelof, who had left Youssef En-Nesyri all alone to head home Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross and allow Fenerbahce to level.

Fenerbahce, in truth, and En-Nesyri especially, should have scored well before they eventually did. Mourinho had been his usual colourful self even before his red card, the Fenerbahce coach’s animated reaction to a stunning first-half double save to deny En-Nesyri almost as entertaining as the game itself. Onana had to be at his absolute best to keep out two goal-bound headers from the Fenerbahce striker and preserve United’s lead. Mourinho could only laugh, spreading his arms wide in astonishment at the save.

Perhaps if Zirkzee had made a better fist of releasing Marcus Rashford through on goal with what should have been a simple pass, United might have been two goals to the good and breathing a little easier. They looked a threat on the transition, with Ugarte competing well in midfield, Eriksen pulling the strings and Rashford and Garnacho dangerous.

Fenerbahce possessed their own myriad threats going forward. Indeed, their starting XI, which included two Old Trafford old boys in Fred and Sofyan Amrabat, was full of players who seem to have haunted United at one stage or another in the past. Two of them combined for the Fenerbahce equaliser, the former Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin having far too much time and space to cross for En-Nesyri to lose Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez far too easily and head home from close range. En-Nesyri, you may recall, scored twice in Sevilla’s 3-0 shellacking of Ten Hag’s United in April last year.

It was the kind of game that felt like it could take a dramatic turn at any point. It also felt like the place might explode when Fenerbahce were denied a penalty. After Osayi-Samuel had cut back inside, the right-back appeared to have a foot stood on by Ugarte. Referee Turpin, to the fury of Mourinho and Rapetti, was unmoved. And whatever the pair said on the touchline was enough to earn them both straight red cards.

Box-office interview

It is safe to say the TNT crew liked that interview with Jose Mourinho. He did not let the people down. Plenty of sarcasm and fake praise. A fine will likely be coming his way but the public got their money's worth.

Jose Mourinho talking to TNT

"I do not want to speak about it [the red card]. He told me something incredible. He saw a moment in the box and my action on the touchline at the same time. His peripheral vision is incredible. He had one eye on the penalty incident and one eye on my behaviour. That is why he is one of the best referees in the world. "We played amazingly. I said to the players if we play like that every week in the Turkish League we will smash everyone. Our performance was extraordinary and I could not ask for anything more from my players."

Jose Mourinho perplexed by the referee - Ozan Kose/Getty Images

Andre Onana speaking to TNT Sports

"It is a big disappointment for the club and fans. As a player at this club you have an obligation to win. This is a tough place to come and at least we did not lose. We are not happy but we move on and take responsibility. "I think we had more control in the second half. We had to show character after conceding and we did. I thought we were better than them. "For me those saves are not important. The most important thing is winning. We are going home angry as we did not win even though we took a point."

He cannot believe it!

When that taxi you ordered from town at 2am with the lads drives on past without stopping 😬 #FENMUN pic.twitter.com/j9hVQsqt62 — Brendan Rogan (@rogan_brendan) October 24, 2024

Mourinho's outburst

We are getting more details of the reasons why Jose Mourinho was shown a red card. The most polite version of what he said to the officials is along the lines of ‘Football is a disgrace’. I will leave it up to your own imagination as to the exact words Mourinho may have used.

An unhappy Jose

Jose Mourinho has stormed down the tunnel past us in the flash zone at full time. Made his disgust with the non-award of a penalty very clear to anyone in earshot

Robbie Savage on TNT

“I think on the balance of play, in that first half, Fenerbahce were the better side, but Manchester United scored a great goal on the counter attack. “Fenerbahce could have gone into half-time level. They have come out, scored a goal, but they have not created that much in the second half. “Jose [Mourinho] will be happy, I think, especially being 1-0 down. [Manuel] Ugarte’s clearance was fantastic but overall I think Manchester United deserve the point.”

Should Hojlund and Casemiro have started?

Paul Scholes was confused before the game why Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro were on the bench and has reiterated that stance after the match. Erik ten Hag said pre-match that he wanted to protect Hojlund and manage after minutes after his injury earlier in the season.

Paul Scholes on TNT Sports

“I thought the last half an hour from both teams was really poor. A draw, you would probably take it before the game. “The two results you have to say: Porto away, tough place to go, good draw. Fenerbahce away, good draw. It is the home game that was really disappointing, the Twente game, you should be beating those teams. “They are in a terrible position in that Europa League, they have got to start winning games soon.”

Manchester United have failed to win any of their first three games so far in their Europa League campaign - Erdem Sahin/Shutterstock

Match stats

Possession: Fenerbahce 52%-48% Manchester United

Shots: 10-12

Shots on target: 5-5

Corners: 5-3

Touches in opposition box: 27-24

Results in the Europa League tonight

Frankfurt 1-0 RFS

Ferencvaros 1-0 Nice

Maccabi TA 1-2 Real Sociedad

Midtjylland 1-0 R. Union SG

PAOK 2-2 Plzen

Qarabag 0-3 Ajax

Roma 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Anderlecht 2-0 Ludogorets

Athletic Club 1-0 Slavia Prague

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

Malmo 0-1 Olympiakos

Lyon 0-1 Besiktas

Porto 2-0 Hoffenheim

Rangers 4-0 FCSB

Tottenham 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

Twente 0-2 Lazio

Full-time

There is the final whistle and it ends all square in Istanbul. Manchester United took the lead through Eriksen’s first-half goal but En-Nesyri’s goal early in the second half means both teams take a point. Erik ten Hag’s side have just three points from their first three games in the competition. Three draws to start their campaign.

09:53 PM BST

90+4 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Just one added minute remaining. Will either side find a late winner?

09:52 PM BST

90+3 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Eriksen takes it but it is headed out to the edge of the box, where Mazraoui blazes over. The offside flag was up anyway from the free-kick.

09:51 PM BST

90+2 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Muldur brings down Amad and is booked for the challenge. One of the last chances of the game for Manchester United and it is a free-kick in a good area on the right, just outside the box.

90 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

There will be five added minutes at the end of this match.

89 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Fenerbahce change:

OFF Szymanski

ON Yandas

88 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Antony has gone back down and Amad is going to come on for the substitute for the final few minutes of this game.

They are calling for a stretcher, which seems rather excessive!

87 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Antony is now back on his feet and set to return to the pitch.

86 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Antony is down and a member of the Manchester United medical staff comes on. It looked like something rather innocuous but Antony has been down for a little while now.

84 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

On the edge of the box Garnacho cuts onto his right but he does not find the corner and it is a fairly routine save for Livakovic down to his left.

83 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Eriksen tries to play it into a dangerous area but Fenerbahce do really well to deal with the danger and clear.

82 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Djiku fouls Garnacho just outside the Fenerbahce box on the left-hand corner of the area. A good opportunity for Eriksen to swing it in.

79 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Triple Fenerbahce change:

OFF Tadic, En-Nesyri, Saint-Maximin

ON Yuksek, Kahveci, Dzeko

76 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Chance for Manchester United. Hojlund moves towards the Fenerbahce box and goes for goal from just inside the box but his effort is tame and a fairly simple save for Livakovic.

74 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

We have seen pictures of Jose Mourinho in the stands summoning members of his staff to talk through his thoughts and tactics. He always manages to find himself being the centre of attention.

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with his side not being awarded a penalty - Murad Sezer/Reuters

72 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Change for Manchester United:

OFF Rashford

ON Antony

70 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Casemiro wins the ball back with a crunching tackle and plays it forward to Garnacho. He goes for goal from distance but his shot is high and wide. Not troubling Livakovic’s goal in the slightest.

68 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Mazraoui takes aim for just outside the box, which forces Livakovic into a save. It was perhaps more acrobatic and dramatic than it needed to be and Manchester United have a corner. It is sent in and de Ligt’s header into the ground is tipped over for another corner.

Livakovic attempts to come out and punch it away but makes a mess of it. Luckily for him he is not punished by the ball ending up in the back of his net.

62 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Eriksen takes it but it hits the wall. Manchester United keep it alive and hook it into the centre of the box. Martinez looks like he is in ample space to take a shot but he cannot take advantage.

61 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Osayi-Samuel is booked for a foul on Garnacho just outside the Fenerbahce box. Free-kick in a dangerous position.

Fenerbahce change:

OFF Osayi-Samuel

ON Becao

Jose sees red, literally and metaphorically - Umit Bektas/Reuters

59 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Manchester United should be back ahead. Dalot is sent through down the right and is in the Fenerbahce box. He could lay it across to Hojlund for what would probably have been a simple tap-in. Instead he cuts it back to Rashford, who is on the stretch and cannot make good contact with it.

58 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Jose Mourinho has been shown a red card and is now watching from the stands! Well, when I say the stands I mean a platform just behind the dugout. A little like Arsene Wenger did at Old Trafford all those years ago!

Red card to Mourinho - Burak Kara/Getty Images

Sent to the stands - Murad Sezer/Reuters

56 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Fenerbahce are pleading for a penalty as Osayi-Samuel goes down under a challenge from Ugarte. Jose Mourinho and the Fenerbahce bench are up out of their sets and going buts but referee Clement Turpin waves it away. There was a small amount of contact but VAR decides there is not enough to change the on-field decision.

Pleading for a penalty but not given - Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

55 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

Double Manchester United change:

OFF Zirkzee, Lindelof

ON Hojlund, Casemiro

That will likely lead to a change in formation for Manchester United, with Mazraoui dropping back into defence.

52 mins: Fenerbahce 1 Manchester United 1

The noise level inside the stadium has ramped up as a result of that goal and the question now is can Erik ten Hag’s side weather the storm?

GOAL! Fenerbahce equalise

The game is level just four minutes into the second half. Saint-Maximin cuts onto his right and plays a great ball to the back post. He finds the head of En-Nesyri, who is not denied this time. Lindelof’s defending of that cross left a lot to be desired. That has given the home crowd a big lift at the start of the second half.

Fenerbahçe bounce back early in the second half 💪



En-Nesyri finds space between Martinez and Lindelof to slot home the equaliser.



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dZsckdKugG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Second half

We are back under way in Istanbul.

Jose Mourinho just had to have a chat with André Onana after that incredible double-save 🤣



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ZURWPlpbPg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Match stats

Possession: Fenerbahce 61%-39% Manchester United

Shots: 7-2

Shots on target: 4-1

Corners: 5-1

Touches in opposition box: 21-11

Onana denied En-Nesyri twice in a matter of moments

The second half of Andre Onana’s double save - Umit Bektas/Reuters

08:53 PM BST

Half-time scores in the Europa League

Anderlecht 0-0 Ludogorets

Athletic Club 1-0 Slavia Prague

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

Malmo 0-1 Olympiakos

Lyon 0-0 Besiktas

Porto 1-0 Hoffenheim

Rangers 2-0 FCSB

Tottenham 0-0 AZ Alkmaar

Twente 0-1 Lazio

Half-time

There is the whistle and Manchester United lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Eriksen’s goal. Fenerbahce will be wondering how they did not convert one of their guilt-edge chances.

08:46 PM BST

45 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

There will be one added minute at the end of this first half.

43 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Eriksen finds Garnacho in space down the left. He gets to the box but his cross is terrible and is behind all his teammates who had made a run into the box. A waste from Garnacho there.

39 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

The pressure is building on Manchester United and the home side and fans are gaining confidence as Osayi-Samuel forces a corner on the right. Nothing comes of it and the visitors escape.

Jose Mourinho cannot believe the double save that Andre Onana made - Murad Sezer/Reuters

08:39 PM BST

37 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Brilliant double save from Onana to deny En-Nesyri. First Onana does fantastically down to his right from an En-Nesyri header and then the Manchester United goalkeeper gets up quickly to deny En-Nesyri again moments later from another header.

Jose Mourinho cannot believe it! Fenerbahce cannot believe they have not equalised.

ANDRÉ ONANA. SENSATIONAL! 🤩



Jose Mourinho's reaction to this double-save sums it up...



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YU9x0EfvFD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

36 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Saint-Maximin plays the ball along the ground into the centre of the box and finds En-Nesyri. He takes on the shot first time and is effort is blocked by Lindelof.

35 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United counter and Zirkzee moves across halfway. He has a through ball on to Rashford but he overhits the pass and the opportunity is gone.

34 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Inside the Manchester United box, Tadic hooks it towards the far post to find En-Nesyri. He heads back across goal trying to find a teammate but is unable to.

30 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Dalot stands up a cross from the right-hand side of the box towards the far post trying to find Mazraoui but Fenerbahce head away.

Not long after Manchester United have a corner on the right. Eriksen sends it in and finds de Ligt but the Dutch centre-back does not make great contact on it and the home side can clear their lines.

08:28 PM BST

27 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Zirkzee has been down receiving some medical treatment but is back on his feet and now back on the pitch. He is fine to continue.

23 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Fenerbahce look certain to equalise but somehow they are denied. The ball is hooked back from the byline and Tadic looks almost certain to smash it home from eight yards out but he is denied by a brilliant sliding block from Ugarte, who stopped a certain goal.

An INCREDIBLE block from Manuel Ugarte to deny a goal ⛔👏



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LxO9Nqdhbb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

22 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United are inches away from a two-goal lead. Eriksen drives forward through the Fenerbahce half and plays it out to Rashford on the right. He drives into the box and cuts onto his left. He curls one towards the far corner and it goes just wide of the far post. Inches is an apt description of how close that was.

20 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 1

Tadic decides to take on a shot from outside the box but it is a tame effort and is an easy save straight at Onana. Manchester United had plenty of bodies back and Tadic had few options but to attempt an audacious effort, which he did not get quite right.

GOAL! Manchester United take the lead

They have barely threatened the Fenerbahce box but they have the lead. Ugarte wins the ball and Manchester United move forward. The ball is shifted out to the left to Garnacho, who drives into the Fenerbahce box. He cuts it across to Mazrouai, whose touch falls to the feet of Zirkzee. The Dutchman lays it back to Eriksen, who fires a first-time effort into the back of the net, giving Livakovic no chance of saving that one. There were some appeals from the home side for a free-kick in the build-up but nothing given. 1-0 to the visitors.

It's the perfect start for Man United as Christian Eriksen strikes first 🎯



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Wfk4FpOcfs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

14 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 0

There is the first booking of the night and it goes to Rashford. Szymanski is found in acres of space in the centre of the pitch and he drives forward through the Manchester United half. He is cynically pulled back by Rashford and referee Clement Turpin is left in doubt but to book the Manchester United forward.

13 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 0

As was predicted when the lineups dropped, Mazraoui has started this game in the number ten position, which has certainly raised plenty of eyebrows. He has barely featured in this game so far and neither have most of the Manchester United attacking players in this opening quarter of an hour.

10 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 0

Rashford has it on the right-hand side of the box and sends in a cross but Djiku does well to hook the ball away from danger.

Fenerbahce then go down the other end and Szymanski sends it across from the left. Onana parries away but not too far away from his goal. Manchester United do though eventually win a goal-kick.

7 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 0

From a corner for the home side, Fred takes on a shot but he cannot keep his effort on target.

Jose Mourinho looks up for this one - Murad Sezer/Reuters

6 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 0

First opening of the night falls to the hosts. Former Manchester United man Fred hooks it forward to the on-running Osayi-Samuel. He sends it across from the byline but it hits the side netting. He really should have done better there.

2 mins: Fenerbahce 0 Manchester United 0

Plenty of noise inside the stadium in the early stages. Jose Mourinho has spoken in the build-up about the importance of the home crowd. For Manchester United is is imperative that they quieten them down and the best way to do that is to get an early goal.

Manchester United have failed to win their opening two matches in this competition and need a win tonight.

Kick-off

We are under way in Istanbul.

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off in Istanbul.

07:53 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Samuel, Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski, Tadic, En Nesyri, Saint-Maximin.

Substitutes: Egribayat, Cetin, Akaydin, Yuksek, Yandas, Dzeko, Kahveci, Tosun, Dursun, Rodrigo Becao, Akcicek, Tograk.

Manchester Utd: Onana, Lindelof, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Eriksen, Ugarte, Dalot, Garnacho, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Hojlund, Diallo, Casemiro, Antony, Wheatley, Amass, Ogunneye.

The thoughts of Jose Mourinho

"Tactically they know what they want to do"



Jose Mourinho on what he expects from this Man United team tonight 🧠



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gWHimAzNQH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

07:45 PM BST

Tonight’s Europa League matches

17:45 kick-offs, which have finished:

Frankfurt 1-0 RFS

Ferencvaros 1-0 Nice

Maccabi TA 1-2 Real Sociedad

Midtjylland 1-0 R. Union SG

PAOK 2-2 Plzen

Qarabag 0-3 Ajax

Roma 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

20:00 kick-offs

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets

Athletic Club vs Slavia Prague

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

Malmo vs Olympiakos

Lyon vs Besiktas

Porto vs Hoffenheim

Rangers vs FCSB

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

Twente vs Lazio

Threats in the Fenerbahce ranks

Saint-Maximin is not the only Fenerbahce player who has had joy against United in the past. Striker Youssef En-Nesyri, preferred upfront to former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, scored twice for Sevilla in their 3-0 shellacking of Ten Hag’s United in April 2023, also in the Europa League. Dusan Tadic scored the only goal for Southampton in a 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford in January 2015. Dzeko has nine goals against United for Wolfsburg, Roma and City. And Fred and Sofyan Amrabat - both largely derided at Old Trafford - will doubtless be out to prove a point against their former club.

07:37 PM BST

Paul Scholes gives his views on Sir Alex Ferguson leaving his role as ambassador

"I felt it was a little distasteful..."



Paul Scholes wasn't happy with the decision or the timing of INEOS ending Sir Alex Ferguson's ambassadorial contract with the club 🗣️



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/QC3Mp9fNYd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Back in 2016

These two sides met in the group stages of this competition back in 2016. Manchester United won 4-1 at Old Trafford on matchday three before Fenerbahce won 2-1 in Istanbul. Moussa Sow and Jeremain Lens put the Turkish side 2-0 up, with Wayne Rooney getting a late consolation for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford started that night for Manchester United and he starts tonight for Erik ten Hag’s side. Who was the Manchester United manager during those games? The current Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho!

07:30 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaking to TNT Sports

"The atmosphere will be very loud and hostile!"



Erik ten Hag on what he expects from the Fenerbahçe fans as well as Jose Mourinho tonight 🧠



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/mMVRpxZ1gB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

"At Ajax I played him there..."



Erik ten Hag explains why he's starting Noussair Mazraoui at no.10 🗣️



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/NXT52a3ogY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

More reunions

It is not only Jose Mourinho, Fred and Sofyan Amrabat coming up against their former club. Manchester United backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir swapped Fenerbahce for Old Trafford in 2023 and is on the bench for Erik ten Hag’s side tonight.

Fenerbahce old boy Altay Bayindir, Onana’s understudy, was given a rapturous reception by the locals before kick-off but that is where the pleasantries ended. It’s going to be a bear pit for United tonight.

Manchester United number two goalkeeper Altay Bayindir out on the pitch - Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

07:17 PM BST

Full team news

Jose Mourinho names former Manchester United midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Fred in his starting line-up. Former Premier League players Caglar Soyuncu, Dusan Tadic and Allan Saint-Maximin also start.

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Samuel, Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski, Tadic, En Nesyri, Saint-Maximin.

Substitutes: Egribayat, Cetin, Akaydin, Yuksek, Yandas, Dzeko, Kahveci, Tosun, Dursun, Rodrigo Becao, Akcicek, Tograk.

Erik ten Hag makes four changes to his side from their 2-1 home win against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Victor Lindelof and Noussair Mazraoui come in. Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card against Porto on matchday two.

Manchester Utd: Onana, Lindelof, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Eriksen, Ugarte, Dalot, Garnacho, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Hojlund, Diallo, Casemiro, Antony, Wheatley, Amass, Ogunneye.

Meanwhile in north London

Tottenham are taking on AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening looking to make it three wins from three so far in the Europa League. You can follow all the action from that match with our dedicated live blog.

Jose Mourinho talking to TNT Sports

"Only Fenerbahçe would concede the kind of goal we did in the last game."



Jose Mourinho comments on Fenerbahçe's recent league struggles and what he believes is behind them 🗣️



📺 Watch Fenerbahçe vs Man United live on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4PhJ7mRVyn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2024

Mourinho can say ‘I told you so’ about his Manchester United criticisms

Jose Mourinho could be forgiven a few knowing glances and the temptation to say “I told you so” this week as he prepares to face his former club Manchester United with Fenerbahçe in the Europa League in Istanbul. It is approaching six years since the Portuguese was sacked by United, with his toxic final six months at the club mired by division, infighting and a breakdown in relations. At the time, some of Mourinho’s criticisms about the club, its operations, behaviours and players felt like sour grapes: a man seeking to keep up appearances or pass the buck or perhaps both.

Our northern football correspondent James Ducker has the full story.

Threat of Saint-Maximin

Ten Hag will hope Dalot fares better at right back against Saint-Maximin than he did against the former Newcastle winger in the Carabao Cup final in February 2023. United won the game and trophy but Dalot was substituted at half-time after being given the runaround. Mazraoui looks like starting at No. 10. He actually made his debut for Ajax in midfield so he’s played in midfield before but it’s quite something to see United having to play a full-back in the hole behind the striker.

A familiar face to Newcastle fans; Allan Saint-Maximin - Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Tonight’s Europa League matches

17:45 kick-offs

Frankfurt 0-0 RFS

Ferencvaros 1-0 Nice

Maccabi TA 0-1 Real Sociedad

Midtjylland 1-0 R. Union SG

PAOK 0-2 Plzen

Qarabag 0-1 Ajax

Roma 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

20:00 kick-offs

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets

Athletic Club vs Slavia Prague

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

Malmo vs Olympiakos

Lyon vs Besiktas

Porto vs Hoffenheim

Rangers vs FCSB

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

Twente vs Lazio

Who will play in the number 10 role?

It’s an interesting team selection from Erik ten Hag, who has eight players missing through injury while captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended following his red card against Porto. Lindelof has been handed his first start since March and could come into central defence with Martinez again at left back and Dalot right back. The interesting one is who plays at No. 10 - it looks like being full back Noussair Mazraoui, who is not long back from a heart procedure. Hojlund is a surprise on the bench and there’s no place in the starting XI for Casemiro.

Fenerbahce team news

06:46 PM BST

Manchester United team news

Match preview

It is a night of reunions in Turkey tonight as Fenerbahce host Manchester United in the Europa League on matchday three. As their current manager’s future is coming under increased scrutiny, Manchester United face a former manager in the shape of Jose Mourinho. Not only do Erik ten Hag’s side face a former manager, they will also take on two of their former players in the form of Fred and Sofyan Amrabat. There are plenty of former Premier League players in Fenerbahce’s ranks, including former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, ex-Southampton forward Dusan Tadic, former Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin and ex-Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu.

Manchester United have drawn their first two games in the group stages of the Europa League so far; a 1-1 home draw against FC Twente was followed up by a manic 3-3 draw in Porto. Mourinho believes though that Manchester United are still one of the favourites to win the competition.

“The two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it’s easy, Man United and Tottenham,” he said.

Jose Mourinho takes on one of his former clubs - Esra Bilgin/Getty Images

“To play in Porto is not easy. To get a point in Porto is not easy for anybody. One thing is the results one thing is the potential of the team. The potential is high. The Premier League is a different level of quality, intensity, pace and tactical culture. Tomorrow we will play against one of the two strongest teams.”

Manchester United come into this game off the back of a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday; their first win in all competitions since a 7-0 victory over Barnsley in the League Cup in mid-September. They currently sit 12th in the league with just three wins from their first eight league games.

Fenerbahce drew 2-2 at Samsunspor on Sunday and sit in fourth place in the Turkish top flight, eight points off leaders Galatasaray with a game in hand. Mourinho’s side began their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Union Saint-Gilloise and then drew 1-1 at Twente.

Manchester United will be without Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, who have not made the trip to Turkey. Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card against Porto. Erik ten Hag has included 17-year-old Harry Amass and 18-year-old Habeeb Ogunneye in the squad for tonight’s match.

Team news to follow shortly.