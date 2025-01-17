A familiar face will be the face of Manchester City’s next era of dominance

Ever since he arrived at the Etihad Erling Haaland has become synonymous with Manchester City. City’s number 9 grew up as a fan of the club ever since his father, Alf Inge-Haaland, played at the club from 2000-2003. Since he arrived at the club in the summer of 2022 Haaland has been a crucial component of Manchester City’s recent success. His goals have been crucial to City’s recent success. Now, after signing a mammoth contract extension, Haaland is set to be the face of Manchester City’s next era of dominance.

There is no doubt that City’s current era of dominance with this current squad is coming to an end. This season has shown that it has been one battle too many for a host of players who have been warriors for the club. A rebuild is coming to the Manchester City squad and the first steps of that have begun this month. But at the face of it all will be a familiar face. Erling Haaland will be the face of Manchester City going forward. Alongside Pep Guardiola Haaland will become the poster boy for the club as they embark on a new era.

To build a new era of dominance Manchester City needs to find players with their best years ahead of them. They also must be talented enough to contribute now and improve in the future. Erling Haaland fits that bill. That appears to be a ridiculous statement, considering Haaland has already scored 111 goals in 126 games for Manchester City. But it is the facts of the matter. Haaland is only 24 with his best years ahead of him. That’s a terrifying thought for City’s rivals and an exciting one for Manchester City fans and the clubs hierarchy.

But as Manchester City embark on their rebuild to build their next era of dominance a familiar face will be the face of it all. That is Erling Haaland. After the bombshell news that dropped this morning has settled that is the facts of the situation. It is an exciting proposition to ponder and where Manchester City go next will be exciting to track as Erling Haaland continues on at the Etihad for for the foreseeable future.