A familiar Charlotte coffee shop is opening a new location in South End

A new location of Charlotte favorite Waterbean Coffee will hold a grand opening Thursday, June 22 at Vantage South End, offering a place to stop in for a coffee drink and a pastry.

“We are thrilled to open our newest location in South End,” Waterbean Coffee owner Tony Vo said. “With our prime position in this growing city and our commitment to providing the best specialty coffee experience, we look forward to serving our loyal customers and welcoming new coffee enthusiasts.”

The coffee shop is Waterbean’s 14th location, and plans are in the works for five more to open soon.

Waterbean Coffee’s grand opening at Vantage South End will be Thursday, June 22.

Location: 1415 Vantage Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203

Menu

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Instagram: @waterbeancoffee