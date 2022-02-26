Familiar atmospheric river setup puts an end to dry period in B.C.

A strong jet stream over the northern Pacific Ocean is putting an end to the recent bout of dry weather in B.C., pushing in one system after another along the West Coast into next week. The first couple soakings in recent weeks could lead to some fairly heavy totals across Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island through Monday. The mountains can expect heavy snow and blustery winds are anticipated for parts of the coast, as well. More on how much rain and snow to expect this weekend, and how long the soggy pattern will last for, below.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: SOGGY, WINDY AND SNOWY WEEKEND AS PATTERN SHIFTS

A surge of atmospheric moisture will surge onto the South Coast this weekend, setting the stage for both seasonable temperatures and wet weather to return to the region after a considerable stretch of dry, and at times cold, weather.

An intensifying Pacific frontal system will sweep through coastal B.C. waters on Saturday, ushering the precipitation to the North Coast and Vancouver Island in the morning hours, then reaching the Lower Mainland in the early afternoon.

BCLMLRain

Rain mixed with wet snow is expected across elevations below 200 metres Saturday afternoon for Vancouver Island. Wet snow is anticipated over the higher terrain across central and northern areas of the island, with locally 5-10 cm possible.

Vancouver is on track to see as much, or even more, rain this weekend as the city has seen so far this month, with 75-100+ mm in the forecast through Monday. Similar amounts are anticipated along western Vancouver Island. Other parts of the Lower Mainland may see 50-75 mm of rainfall.

The rain won't be the only issue to contend with. The frontal system will bring some blustery wind gusts Saturday, particularly for Haida Gwaii and exposed sections of northern Vancouver Island, where warnings are in place. Southeasterly gusts up to 80 km/h are possible.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the wind warning. Localized power outages are also possible.

Story continues

BCWIND

As the cold front passes in the overnight hours, winds will shift to southwesterly and then weakening Sunday morning. Expect another period of intense southeasterlies late Sunday as another system makes landfall on the coast.

The rain and snow associated with the first system will ease off Sunday afternoon, but there won't be much of a break as a more potent atmospheric river is right on its heels and will move in with more soggy weather in the evening.

SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOWS WILL LIKELY COMPLICATE TRAVEL

Low freezing levels will make this a much more interesting pattern for ski resorts and mountain passes. Freezing levels will generally hover around the 1000-1500 metre range.

Accumulating snow will blanket the province’s major mountain passes, likely leading to major travel disruptions through Monday.

BCSNOW

The first round of snow will arrive with this weekend’s system, bringing up to 10-20 cm of snow to many of the higher elevations and the mountain passes, although the Sea to Sky pass could see upwards of 30+ cm. As a result, the avalanche danger rating has been elevated somewhat, with moderate to considerable levels for the mountain passes.

The soggy pattern continues through the middle of next week as additional systems will track into the South Coast. Then, a drier pattern is expected for the second week of March.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across British Columbia.