FameEX Gains Recognition on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko: A Testament to Reliability

FAMEEX

Melbourne, Australia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FameEX Exchange, a secure and global digital asset trading platform, was listed on CoinMarketCap on March 30th, coinciding with its 3-year anniversary celebration earlier. Having diligently pursued its goal, FameEX has successfully positioned itself as a global leader in derivatives trading, offering cross-platform tools with a focus on digital asset derivatives. Established in 2018 and launched in 2020, FameEX holds the distinction of being the first company in its sector to adhere to all global regulatory requirements. With several years of experience and a solid background in the industry, FameEX has achieved recognition for its credibility and reliability among its users as it was recently listed on both CoinMarketcap and Coingecko.





FameEX Exchange, a secure and global digital asset trading platform, was listed on CoinMarketCap on March 30th, coinciding with its 3-year anniversary celebration earlier. Having diligently pursued its goal, FameEX has successfully positioned itself as a global leader in derivatives trading, offering cross-platform tools with a focus on digital asset derivatives. Established in 2018 and launched in 2020, FameEX holds the distinction of being the first company in its sector to adhere to all global regulatory requirements. With several years of experience and a solid background in the industry, FameEX has achieved recognition for its credibility and reliability among its users as it was recently listed on both CoinMarketcap and Coingecko.

Breaks New Ground to Transform the Way in Crypto Trading

On March 6, FameEX Exchange made a significant announcement, revealing its plan to implement three major upgrades to its product, brand image, and brand value. This marks a new milestone in the development of the FameEX brand, as it introduces a new brand system that aims to simplify professional trading and facilitate better upgrading for its users. The move comes after the launch of the FameEX trading platform in 2020 and the company's focus on prioritizing user needs and trustworthy coins to reduce the risk for users. The founder, Hu BoonGin's persistence and innovation have paid off, as FameEX has been recognized as a reliable platform in the crypto field. The upgrade signals the company's commitment to evolving user needs and the ever-changing cryptocurrency landscape. FameEX's core principles underscore the importance of reducing trading risks, promoting fair and open competition, and upholding the philosophy of "Smart Trading for Easy Gains."

Story continues

Third-Party Reliability and Liability

After numerous years of dedicated effort in the cryptocurrency industry, FameEX has finally achieved recognition on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko exchange rankings. The exchange has maintained stable trading volumes and adhered to the stringent requirements imposed by these third-party platforms, enabling it to offer secure and reliable trading tools to its users. CoinMarketCap, acknowledged as the most frequented website globally for crypto asset information, has rapidly grown and become the preferred destination for users seeking top cryptocurrency exchanges and market data. On the other hand, CoinGecko is committed to supplying fundamental numerical analysis data to cryptocurrency investors, such as real-time price, volume, and total market capitalization data. Furthermore, FameEX has been verified by Twitter's official blue check, bolstering its credibility and trustworthiness. These accomplishments and milestones serve as a testament to FameEX's dedication to ensuring user confidence and trust in all aspects of its platform.

FameEX's approach to user-centered and reliable coin trading has become a new consensus in the crypto industry. This upgrade will allow the platform to continue meeting user expectations and maintain its reputation as a trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange platform. The exchange remains unwavering in its commitment to providing secure, dependable, user-friendly, efficient, impartial, and transparent trading services to its worldwide clientele. FameEX's newly defined brand value emphasizes its commitment to being the premier global platform for smart derivatives trading tools, offering users an enhanced, stable, efficient, comprehensive, and streamlined trading experience. The significance of "simplicity" to FameEX cannot be overstated, as the company strives to deliver user-friendly, intuitive, and exceptionally straightforward professional financial tools. Although the brand strategy has evolved, FameEX remains steadfast in its dedication to excellence and integrity. This brand enhancement marks a new chapter in the company's journey toward a successful future.

About FameEX

Launched in 2020. FameEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides fiat-crypto, crypto-crypto, grid trading, futures, options, margin, spot and a hugely popular referral and affiliate program. With more than 300,000 users across 50 countries and regions. FameEX provides a secure, stable and efficient 24/7 trading platform.

Currently, FameEX is undergoing rapid expansion of the user base and is a reliable crypto exchange broker which operates under a policy of transparency and fairness. Moreover, the trading platform offers a high level of sophistication, with plenty of engaging trade choices to help traders accomplish their goals.

In addition, FameEX keeps pushing the boundaries of the crypto exchange industry, exploring frontier growth opportunities and strengthening core competencies, expanding into adjacent product offerings and developing innovative business models that lead the way in bringing Web3 solutions into the crypto ecosystem including recruiting more Web3 developers and researchers to enrich the Web3 product that will support those visionary traders.

Find FameEX on:

Website: https://www.fameex.com/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/FameEXGlobal



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FameEX



Telegram: https://t.me/fameexgroup



Discord: https://discord.gg/V8yvKPxVCk



Trade on-the-go with the FameEX app ( iOS/Android )

CONTACT: Mia Shi FAMEEX mia-at-mail.fameex.info



