FameDates: A New Era of Luxury Dating

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / California-based start-up, FameDates , is set to revolutionize the world of dating with their luxurious, adventurous and highly curated, dating experience. Founded by CEO Isaac Cohen and the CMO Jeremy Asheghian, along with AML Entertainment , FameDate's Director of Content, the company promises to take the hassle out of planning a memorable date with that special someone.

FameDates, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

FameDates offers a range of high-end, tailored dating experiences, ensuring that no two dates are alike. With unique packages available, ranging from private rooftop dinners to luxury beach getaways in San Diego, and even mystery excursions like scuba diving or private yacht charter dates in Miami, FameDates caters to all tastes.

FameDates, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

"FameDates is more than just a dating platform - we're a lifestyle brand," Cohen explains. "We're excited to announce our upcoming events for singles ready to mingle, our new YouTube channel, and our ambitious plans for growth and expansion. With FameDates, the possibilities are endless!"

In addition to their custom packages, FameDates also holds events in Los Angeles for singles to meet and mingle. These events include fun activations, an open bar, food, live music, and so much more.

FameDates prides itself on being the only service of its kind that can deliver such a luxurious and personalized dating experience. Their ability to continuously make their extravagant dates and extraordinary, extravagant getaways spontaneous is a testament to the team's expertise and dedication. With their focus on delivering exceptional and unique experiences, FameDates stands out amongst the crowded dating service market.

Bookings can be made directly through their website. For more information, please visit FameDates.com or visit them on Instagram @FameDates . For images, interviews, or any other inquiries, please email Eliza@blockchnmedia.io.

About FameDates:

FameDates is a custom and exciting dating service created just for you from tailored made adventures full of romance to high end dates and getaways designed for any occasion. With international customized experiences, FameDates will curate your next love connection unparalleled, like you've never seen before.

Story continues

Contact:

Eliza Gwendalyn

Blockchn Media Inc.

Eliza@Blockchnmedia.io

SOURCE: FameDates





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/743744/FameDates-A-New-Era-of-Luxury-Dating



