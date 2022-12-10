Famed Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies In Qatar

Grant Wahl, a widely influential soccer journalist, died in Qatar during the World Cup, according to U.S. Soccer officials and NPR.

“The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” said an unsigned statement from the United States Soccer Federation. “His writing and the stories he told will live on.”

Wahl was a soccer analyst for CBS Sports and a longtime reporter for Sports Illustrated. During the World Cup in Qatar, he has been a vocal proponent for gay rights, posting a photo outside the United States’ game against Wales in a rainbow flag T-shirt, an action for which he was briefly detained. He said his phone was “ripped” from his hands by a guard and he was told to remove his shirt. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar.

Wahl’s brother first reported his death on social media and said it occurred during the quarterfinal game between Netherlands and Argentina.

