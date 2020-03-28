Famed Nate ‘N Al’s Deli In Beverly Hills Is Closing, Possibly Forever, On Sunday – Report
The iconic Beverly Hills restaurant Nate ‘N Al’s is closing, possibly forever, tomorrow, according to a report.
The restaurant was reportedly on the ropes in 2018 before it was bought by a consortium led by Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and other Los Angeles celebrities.
The restaurant was going to move to another location after its current building was sold, but that never happened. It originally opened in 1945 and was owned by friends Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer.
The restaurant has been one of the most famous in Los Angeles, and many major stars were regulars in its booths. It was also featured in the 1957 film Pal Joey and in an episode of HBO’s Entourage.
There remains a glimmer of hope that Nate ‘n Al’s could be revived in some form, according to a source familiar with the restaurant’s operations. But when that might happen is unknown, and the hiatus could be lengthy.
To all our Customers: Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed. We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm. Thank you all for being a part of the Nate'n Al's family and a special thank you to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all have continued to have our favorites available! We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe. Sincerely, Nate'n Al's
