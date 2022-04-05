Famed federal women's prison under investigation as 5th worker charged with sexual abuse of inmates

Tami Abdollah, USA TODAY
·8 min read

A fifth employee at a federal women’s prison in California has been indicted on charges stemming from sexual abuse of an inmate. The high-profile Dublin prison in Northern California, formerly home to well-known actors and one of the nation's few all-female federal prisons, has come under scrutiny in recent months for alleged systemic abuse.

Enrique Chavez, 49, who worked as a cook supervisor, became the fifth Bureau of Prisons employee to be indicted at the facility since spring 2021. The prison’s former warden, prison safety administrator and recycling technician were all indicted on similar charges last year, and its chaplain – whose office was sealed off by authorities since prior to the pandemic – was indicted earlier this year.

The charges against Chavez were unsealed Wednesday as members of Congress have urged more scrutiny and investigations into allegations of systemic sexual abuse of inmates by those in power at the prison. It also comes after an independent audit found the prison met all standards to deter inmate sexual abuse.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin both did time at the Dublin prison for their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal. Dublin is one of the country's 122 federal prisons and one of five all-women prisons in the federal system.

The felony grand jury indictment, filed March 10 in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California, charges Chavez with two counts of abusive sexual contact around October 2020. Chavez allegedly touched an inmate’s vagina, “breasts and buttocks with an intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person,” the charges state.

Chavez was arrested in Arizona and is awaiting transfer to Oakland to face these charges. According to court documents, the warrant was issued with no bail.

In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court in Boston with her brother Moore Huffman Jr., left, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison in Dublin, Calif., but was released after serving 10 days.
In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court in Boston with her brother Moore Huffman Jr., left, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison in Dublin, Calif., but was released after serving 10 days.

"The government is currently investigating additional suspects for related crimes," prosecutors wrote in its motion to unseal the indictment. "In connection with those investigations, the government plans to execute multiple search warrants."

An attorney for Chavez could not immediately be determined for comment.

“Holding a position of power comes with great responsibility. Chavez made a decision to abuse his authority and victimize inmates he was responsible for overseeing,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair said in a statement. “Let this send a clear message that the FBI will investigate and hold accountable any and every individual who commits an act like this, regardless of your title or authority.”

The Dublin prison has been under scrutiny by members of Congress who wrote a letter earlier this month to the Justice Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz urging him to investigate the prison and retaliation against staff and inmates for filing complaints or helping in the investigation of complaints.

In a separate letter, the lawmakers asked the Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to indicate measures needed to “address the safety of offenders from incidents of sexual violence while in custody.”

The letters were sent by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, as well as Democratic Women’s Caucus co-chairs Rep. Jackie Speier, Rep. Brenda L. Lawrence, Rep. Lois Frankel, and vice-chairs Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sylvia R. Garcia.

An audit was conducted of the prison from Sept. 21 through Sept. 23, 2021, before most of the allegations of sexual abuse were public. The report of that audit was released Monday. It found that the prison met all 45 standards, but did not exceed any standards.

“During interviews, several inmates expressed concern about reporting sexual abuse, indicating that they feared the facility would retaliate against them,” the auditor found. But the auditor said she “did not find evidence of retaliation, and found that the acting warden, associate warden, SIS lieutenant, and all security, psychology, medical, and other facility staff were extremely concerned about allegations of sexual misconduct and were taking all possible actions to discover and respond to such behavior, including protecting inmate victims.”

The auditor said she found no evidence that the prison did retaliation monitoring on cases where the investigation was pending, even though monitoring should occur for at least 90 days after a report. The auditor also proposed the prison retain documentation in an investigation or case monitoring file.

The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006.
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006.

Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at three federal prisons and correctional consultant, said more needs to be done to review the prison's policies.

"The onion was not peeled back enough," he said. "You can pencil whip anything, on the surface you can illustrate that procedurally everything is being done in compliance with applicable policy and procedure. And when the practices of staff are inconsistent with procedure and policy, that is indicative of failed leadership within the correctional facility."

Bob Hood, the former chief of internal affairs for the Bureau of Prisons, said he wasn't surprised that the prison got a "stellar audit" even if staff and inmates are interviewed, especially because one of the alleged perpetrators was the warden who has all the power in a prison. He said the agency needed to be more transparent about such incidents of staff misconduct and use specifics in its annual training.

Horowitz said in a statement Wednesday his office would "continue to aggressively pursue allegations of abuse at FCI Dublin and across the BOP."

In a criminal complaint filed against the prison’s then-Warden Ray J. Garcia, 54, on Sept. 23 that accused him of sexual abuse of an inmate, a special agent for the FBI said in an affidavit that Garcia led Prison Rape Elimination Act training for staff in 2019 and 2020 and instructed inmates on how to report allegations.

The complaint accused Garcia of penetrating a victim’s vagina with his finger on multiple occasions, asking inmates to strip naked for him when he did his rounds, and taking photos and saving them to his personal laptop. Investigators also found a “large volume of sexually graphic photographs” of both male and female genitalia and nude photos of Garcia on his work cellphone issued by the Bureau of Prisons.

In an effort to prevent an inmate from reporting abuse, Garcia allegedly told the inmate he was a close friend with the head of the “Special Investigative Services,” which investigates allegations of misconduct by inmates and guards in the prison.

According to the agent’s affidavit: “Garcia told her that he liked convicts because they do not go to the cops, that he could not be fired, and that she could not ‘ruin him.’”

An attorney for Garcia declined to comment. Garcia has since retired.

Hood said that because Garcia was allowed to retire, he would be making six figures for the rest of his life.

"What's historic about this is that in no time since 1930 when the Bureau of Prisons opened, did we ever have any allegation that a warden, the pillar supposedly of the institution, had any inappropriateness," said Hood. "People are waiting to see, (how) do we treat this person" as compared to the rank-and-file correctional officers.

The chaplain, James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in February in federal court to five felonies for sexually abusing a female inmate who came to him for spiritual guidance, and then lying to federal agents during the ensuing investigation. He faces up to 39 years in prison.

Attorneys for Highhouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When reached by USA TODAY last fall, Highhouse said inmates come to him for "different reasons" but would not provide details. He denied any allegations of misconduct and said he did not "recall anyone saying anything about" the allegations that Garcia or Ross Klinger, the recycling technician, sexually abused inmates. Klinger, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts in February.

According to the complaint against Klinger, who was accused of one count of sex abuse of a ward, he had sex with two inmates and told both he wanted to father their children and made plans to marry them. The complaint alleges that Klinger repeatedly had sex with the first victim in a storage warehouse and continued to keep in touch with her after he was transferred to a different prison, using the alias "Juan Garcia" and also communicated with her through email and video visits.

Klinger also allegedly had sex with another inmate in a cargo container while another inmate acted as a lookout. After the inmate was released to a halfway house, Klinger stayed in contact with her by text message and Snapchat. He visited her at a halfway house, where they had sex and he proposed to her with a diamond ring.

The safety manager, John Russell Bellhouse, 39, has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual acts during 2000 with an inmate he called his "girlfriend." He allegedly provided the inmate with earrings, let her use his office phone and engaged in oral sex with her twice, one of those times in the safety office. Another inmate acted as a "lookout" on at least one of the encounters, according to the complaint.

His attorney did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Lindsay, the former warden and correctional expert, said he was in "total shock" by the problems at Dublin.

Governments "have a moral, ethical and, perhaps most importantly, Constitutional responsibility to ensure that the Bill of Rights is upheld for every inmate that's detained," Lindsay said. "One of the most basic tenets of correctional management is understanding and accepting the notion that inmates are incarcerated as punishment – not for punishment."

The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement to USA TODAY Thursday that the agency is "being proactive and is fully cooperating with the Office of Inspector General on active investigations, and will bring to justice those who abuse public trust." The agency also added: "It should be noted, a vast majority of misconduct cases have been referred by the BOP."

Tami Abdollah is a USA TODAY national correspondent covering inequities in the criminal justice system. Send tips via direct message @latams or email tami(at)usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California federal women's prison faces new sexual abuse charges

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a