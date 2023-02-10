Famed Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice Is 'So Excited' to Host In-Person Dance Party in Harlem in March

DJ D-Nice continues to bring people together through music.

On March 18, the music producer will celebrate the three year anniversary of his "Club Quarantine" Instagram Live DJ sets by taking the music live to the streets of Harlem.

"The reason why I still do it is the same reason why I did it in the beginning: It was really about community," the New York-based DJ told host Janine Rubenstein on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

RELATED: DJ D-Nice Opens Up About Club Quarantine as a 'Safe Space' for Black Community: 'We've Lost a Lot of People'

D-Nice began his Instagram live stream called Club Quarantine as a way for him to talk about music with friends and followers.

Once word got out, and D-Nice started to play music, the live stream quickly blew up and eventually received appearances from names including Oprah, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Steph Curry, Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, and more.

DJ D-Nice

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"They still come in," added D-Nice while speaking about his celebrity listeners. "They still come and hang out, and I love it. You know what's funny? Sometimes they'll send me a text like, are you playing tonight? We are in the mood for that vibe."

While D-Nice only goes live "once or twice a week" now, he's got big plans to blow out Club Quarantine's anniversary — he just can't tell you what they are yet.

RELATED: DJ D-Nice Says Ellen DeGeneres 'Shocked' Him in Club Quarantine on Instagram: 'I Didn't Know I Was on Her Radar'

"It's gonna be in Harlem on March 18," he shared. "I can't even believe I told you that! I'm supposed to be keeping it a secret. I think your audience is smart enough to figure out what's in Harlem."

Ahead of that he has some VIP birthday parties and the Oscars to spin at, but he can't wait to bring the Club Quarantine community together in person. "I'm so excited,"he said.