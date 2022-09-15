Famed 'Blinking Guy' Raises Money for MS: 'Not Usually One to Toot My Own Meme Horn but I'll Make an Exception'

blinking guy meme

Drew Scanlon — known for his viral "Blinking Guy" meme — is using his fame to raise money for a good cause.

On Monday, the 36-year-old shared that he's using his meme stardom to raise money for multiple sclerosis research with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. MS is a disease of the immune system that eats away at the protective covering of nerves. It can disable the brain and spinal cord, and symptoms include: numbness, tremor or lack of coordination.

"Hi Internet! I'm Drew and THIS IS MY FACE," Scanlon tweeted to his 84K followers alongside his meme, which hit the internet in 2017. "If this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease."

On his website, Scanlon wrote the idea stemmed from his loved ones who were diagnosed with MS. He hopes to donate enough funds that can benefit "programs and services that ensure people affected by MS can live their best lives."

Hi Internet! I'm Drew and THIS IS MY FACE.



If this GIF has ever brought you joy in the past, I humbly ask you to consider making a donation to the National MS Society. It would mean a lot to me and to those I know affected by the disease!



Donate at https://t.co/JkdnTFQAAO pic.twitter.com/0Uzip7iuUg — Drew Scanlon (@drewscanlon) September 12, 2022

"I'm not usually one to toot my own meme horn but in this case I'll make an exception," he wrote. "You see, two close friends of mine and members of their families suffer from MS, a debilitating disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body. Millions of people suffer from MS and there is no known cure."

So far, Scanlon has already raised $19,185 of his $30,000 goal.

His contributions quickly received praise from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which tweeted, "Thank you so much, Drew! We are so grateful for the awareness you bring and for everyone's support (and of course, your face!)"

Scanlon first began donating to the organization in 2016, later asking fans of his viral meme to contribute. By 2021, the video editor and podcaster raised more than $154,000, according to the Associated Press.

"If a fraction of those who have seen my goofy face donated to MS research, I have a feeling we could kick this thing in no time!," Scanlon said at the time.