The famed Bissell Little Green Machine is on sale for $89 at Amazon

The Bissell Little Green is on sale on Amazon during Cyber Monday sales.

The Bissell Little Green Machine is on sale for $89 at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

This carpet and upholstery cleaner sucks out the stains and grime that seep into fabrics.

During Cyber Monday on Amazon you can save on a Bissell portable carpet cleaner that we love for its ease of use and handiness during everyday messes.

When we tried the Bissell Little Green Machine we were impressed with how easy it was to use. The cleaning brush has nice stiff bristles that scrub at fabric and can easily work up any deep set debris without having to scrub for long periods of time.

The machine itself is also intuitive and straightforward so you can get started on your deep clean without having to worry about confusing settings or spray patterns. Reviewed staff writer Samantha Mangino loved being able to see the difference in areas whether you're spot treating or are cleaning a larger rug area.

The Bissell Little Green Machine is a great little carpet cleaner that would be a great addition to any pantry—and it doesn't take up a ton of space! The Little Green already saves time and energy cleaning spills but you can also save money if you add it to your cart today.

