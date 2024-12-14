Falslev scores 27 as Utah State beats South Florida 88-67 for best start in school history 10-0

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 27 points as Utah State beat South Florida 88-67 on Saturday night for the Aggies' best start in school history.

Falslev had nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for the Aggies (10-0). Ian Martinez scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Karson Templin finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Quincy Adekokoya led the Bulls (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kasen Jennings added 11 points and five assists for South Florida. Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and two steals.

Up next for Utah State is a Tuesday matchup with UCSD at home, and South Florida hosts Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

