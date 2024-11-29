Falslev has 15, Utah State beats Saint Bonaventure 72-67 at NIT Season Tip-Off

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Falslev had 15 points in Utah State's 72-67 win over Saint Bonaventure on Thursday night at the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Falslev added 12 rebounds for the Aggies (6-0). Dexter Akanno scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ian Martinez shot 2 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points. The Aggies prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Dasonte Bowen led the Bonnies (6-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Noel Brown added 15 points for Saint Bonaventure. Melvin Council Jr. also recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. The Bonnies broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Martinez scored six points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 30-25. Utah State pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 46-43 with 10:09 remaining in the half. Falslev scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press