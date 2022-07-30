From false stereotypes to 'the stares,' bisexual people face a unique bias – even in the LGBTQ community

Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Since she was a teen, Nicole Holmes has enthusiastically attended Pride events for the excitement of being in a crowd of people who are like her.

But when she brings along a male partner, she says she is followed by troubling looks from other LGBTQ people who assume she is "straight" based on the couple they see. 

"As someone who is a bi woman and who primarily has had dating experiences with men, it gets really bad as far as like the stares, the 'why are you here?'" Holmes, 29, said.

Holmes is not alone. Bisexual people, who make up 57% of the USA's adult LGBTQ population, face a unique form of bias – even within their own community – that can have far-reaching implications, particularly on health issues, advocates say.

Lauren Beach, a research assistant professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine said bisexuals face stigma from straight, gay and lesbian people and lack access to a broader "Bi+" community made up of bisexuals and people who experience attraction regardless of gender, also called pansexual.

"Biphobia is pervasive," Beach said. "Lots and lots of people in society of a variety of sexual orientations who are not bisexual report biphobic attitudes."

LGBTQ resources, like support groups, are less likely to focus on bisexual needs, according to Beach, and that can further isolate bisexual people. Compared to gays and lesbians, bisexuals are also far less likely to be out to people in their lives, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center report.

Public health worker Nicole Holmes, 29, said she's relied on summer LGBTQ festivals to celebrate her identity for most of her life. But she doesn't always feel included as a bisexual person.
Public health worker Nicole Holmes, 29, said she's relied on summer LGBTQ festivals to celebrate her identity for most of her life. But she doesn't always feel included as a bisexual person.

Bisexual men and women face pervasive stigma

Beach said one of the most harmful, false stereotypes about bisexual people is they won't "ever be fulfilled with one person," which leads their partners to think, "Am I enough, can this person be trusted?"

“People think of bisexuality in terms of, ‘You can’t trust bisexual people because they’re cheaters – you don’t want a bisexual person as a partner because they’re promiscuous," Beach said.

In a 2016 survey published by the National Institutes for Health with over 3,000 respondents, more than 1 in 5 said bisexual people are "incapable of being faithful in a relationship." Nearly 40% of respondents said they weren't sure if bisexual people were capable of being faithful.

THIS IS AMERICA: Sign up for USA TODAY’s free weekly take on the news from reporters from a range of backgrounds and experiences

Public attitude hasn't shifted much in the years since the survey, lead author and public health professor at Indiana University Brian Dodge told USA TODAY.

Compared to bisexuals, Dodge said attitudes toward gays and lesbians shifted to being "extremely positive" after the Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage. That's because Americans started to recognize gays and lesbians could be in "a monogamous, heteronormative sort of relationship," he said.

"But with bisexuality – of course even though people can and are in those relationships – that's just not understood in the general population," Dodge said.

David Reznik, wearing a bisexual pride shirt, sits with his, partner, Gretchen York, in northwest Washington, D.C.
David Reznik, wearing a bisexual pride shirt, sits with his, partner, Gretchen York, in northwest Washington, D.C.

Widespread health disparities

Experts on bisexual health have been sounding the alarm for decades that the combination of biphobia and lack of bisexual-specific LGBTQ resources are negatively impacting the health of millions of Americans who identify with the "Bi+" community.

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Research found bisexual people report higher rates of poor mental health compared to straight, gay and lesbian people. And a 2019 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA found bisexual people also experience higher rates of poverty.

"People do explicitly say, 'I don't feel like I fit anywhere, I feel like I'm the only one, it makes me depressed,'" Dodge said.

For bisexual men specifically, it can also feel like there aren't any opportunities to collectively process the impacts of 'biphobia,' Reznik said.

"There is this gaping limitation as far as how much need there is for bi men to have spaces where they can be able to express themselves, have fellowship, just be around each other," he said.

Dodge said bisexual men are less likely to be open about their sexuality out of fear it will be a "real threat" to their masculinity, whereas bisexual women have more opportunities "to disclose and to open up to one another and just to know other bisexual women."

'Bi+' allyship

David Reznik, a lecturer at American University, said he's faced surprisingly mean, dismissive comments about his sexuality from friends – straight and gay alike. Over the years, people have demanded he "pick a side," as if being bisexual isn't valid, he said.

He said he remembers how one friend kept telling him to "stop this insanity of being in between, you need to just pick a side."

"I remember being very overwhelmed, very hurt by that kind of language," said Reznik, 43.

WHERE ARE THE LESBIAN BARS? Owners say they haven't died out – they're evolving into queer spaces.

#QUEERWOODWORKER: How LGBTQ and female woodworkers are carving out space in a field built for men

In 2020, Reznik and his girlfriend moved to Washington for the city's bisexual resource groups at the DC Center, an LGBTQ resource center.

As more Americans identify with the 'B' in LGBTQ, the existing "Bi+" community will only diversify and grow, said Belle Haggett Silverman, president of the Bisexual Resource Center, a national "Bi+" advocacy group.

"It's such a wonderful way to see the world and to be unleashed in your love and your care and your attraction," she said. "And it shows up so many different ways in so many different cultures. Our community really is vibrant because of that, because there are so many different ways to be Bi+."

Haggett Silverman said people who want to extend more support to "Bi+" or questioning people in their life can start by not assuming two people in a different-sex relationship are straight and not assuming two people in a same-sex relationship are gay or lesbian.

"If you're setting up a support space that's supposed to be for all LGBTQ+ people and you are uncomfortable with someone who has a partner of a different gender than them, that is going to exclude Bi+ folks," Haggett Silverman said.

Being out and proud can create safe spaces, Holmes said.

"I've had friends that have also come out as bi and have let me know that it was because of my experiences, just being open, even posting statuses on Facebook or just sharing resources because that's one thing I'm huge on," said Holmes, who said she displays six different bisexual flags at home each year during Pride.

In years past, Holmes said she would always have to order the flags online because she couldn't find any for sale at Pride events. That's quickly changing, she said.

"This is funny that this is a source of euphoria for me, but every year Target without fail runs out of bisexual stuff. Every year," Holmes said. "And I'm like, 'I love this,' but it's also like, 'Darn you, bisexuals, buying all the stuff.'" 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LGBTQ Pride can be tough without support for bisexual people: experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mandy Moore will have unmedicated birth due to rare blood disorder

    ‘I wish medication was an option,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.’

  • Congress Warns China to Chill on Pelosi’s Potential Trip to Taiwan

    REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstAs rumors swirl that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress may be jetting off to Taiwan in the coming days, China is threatening a forceful retaliation. But U.S. lawmakers have their own message for China and President Xi Jinping: Don’t mess with us.Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, warned that if China has learned any lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine, Beijing ought to stand down.“China is playing with fire there

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr