Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour recalled over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour because the product contains milk that is not listed on the label.

The beverage distributed by Nutrifresh was sold in 290 ml bottles in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the beverage out or return it to where it was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press