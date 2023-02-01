Fallout from Alessia Russo bid may shape Arsenal and United futures

Suzanne Wrack and Sophie Downey
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Arsenal’s audacious late swoop to sign the Manchester United striker Alessia Russo set the already busy January transfer window alight.

That the England forward is out of contract at the end of the season is likely to have prompted a belief in north London that a big-money bid could have persuaded United to let the player go now rather than on a free in the summer.

It was a long shot – a massive long shot – and a real test of Manchester United’s resolve. Had United given up their star striker to a title rival while at the top of the WSL table, it would have essentially told the rest of the league the club values cash over its title challenge.

Related: Arsenal’s world record bid for Alessia Russo rejected by Manchester United

However, the money on offer was huge and the temptation will have been high. For context, the bid for Russo is believed to have reached £500,000, almost a third of the annual cost of Manchester United’s total wage bill for the year ending in June 2021.

At the Euros, Russo came off the bench to score four goals and was the Lionesses’ second highest goal-scorer at the tournament behind golden boot winner Beth Mead. For Arsenal, the world-record level bid shows just how desperate the club were to recruit a proven goalscorer in January following the ACL injuries suffered by Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

As reported by Arseblog, Arsenal had been on the hunt for a striker all through January, showing interest in the Brazilian forward Debinha and Canadian striker Cloé Lacasse before turning attention to Russo. The club ends the month without having filled their biggest hole, and there are pros and cons to the high-profile nature of their bid for Russo.

On the one hand it shows Russo just how much the Gunners value her and want her before a big decision to make in the summer. On the other hand, it could have the opposite and act as catalyst for the United players, likely to be frustrated at the attempt to pry away a key piece of their title charge by a rival. Arsenal have probably also made their transfer business more complicated, having shown the rest of the world that they have big money available.

That the discussions between Russo and United around extending her contract have come to nothing suggests that all may not be rosy at the club. Russo is a life-long United fan and pictures of the grinning player as a child engulfed in oversized United shirts are well circulated. United are top of the WSL table, albeit level on points with Chelsea and three points clear of Arsenal, who have a game in hand. The likelihood of United finishing in the top three and earning a spot in the Champions League is high. If United can’t keep one of their prized assets in that context, then what is going on? Is the money not enough? If not, why? Or are there problems in and around the squad?

This could, of course, all be a ploy by the player and the people around her to extract the best possible terms out of United They may have hoped that her fandom would ensure they secured her signature on a new deal on the cheap. What is now clear is that will not be an option. United will have to break the bank, fix their shop, or both. Every club in the world will be licking their lips at the prospect of bringing in such a talent for free in the summer. If they don’t act fast, Russo will have her pick.

Talking points

World Cup venues Fifa has confirmed a stadium switch for Australia’s World Cup opener against the Republic of Ireland on 20 July. Due to high demand, the game has been moved to Sydney’s Stadium Australia. An 83,500-seater ground, it is almost double the capacity of Sydney Football Club, the original venue. The tournament’s first match day will see over 100,000 fans able to attend with Auckland’s Eden Park hosting the opening ceremony and game, New Zealand against Norway, earlier that same day.

A general view of Stadium Australia in Sydney
Australia’s opening match at the 2023 World Cup has been switched to the cavernous former Olympic Stadium in Sydney. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

FA Cup draw The fifth-round draw of the FA Cup has pulled out a heavyweight fixture as the remaining 16 teams aim for a quarter-final spot. A London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal came out of the hat. Having knocked out Everton, Birmingham will travel to Charlton while Cardiff City – the only remaining fourth-tier side – face an away trip to Lewes.

End of an era “It’s just filled me with an immense sense of pride,” said Arsenal’s Jen Beattie as she hung up her international boots after almost 15 years. A mainstay of Scotland’s national side, the centre-back won 144 caps and scored 24 goals. She represented her nation at the 2019 World Cup in France and scored against Argentina, on the same field her rugby-playing father, John Beattie, had scored a try for Scotland.

Quote of the week

“I didn’t speak to Katie about that. Me and Katie have never spoken about her leaving. We only speak about what we can create here at Arsenal. There is absolutely no chance of that move happening.” – The Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall, on a possible bid from Chelsea for Katie McCabe.

Katie McCabe
Katie McCabe is staying put at Arsenal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Recommended viewing

In a weekend full of spectacular finishes, this pick may represent a surprise. But the meaning behind Rebekah Stott’s goal as Brighton saw off West Brom makes it our goal of the week. Stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma had forced Stott to leave Brighton prematurely in March 2021. With her cancer in remission, she re-signed with the club last summer. Sunday’s game was her first appearance for the Seagulls since her return and she marked it in the best possible way.

Still want more?

Haley Carter, a former goalkeeper and former US marine, on life as the general manager of Orlando Pride, and the need for a culture shift in the NWSL.

News of Saudi investment in next year’s World Cup, with the Gulf state’s tourist authority joining the international brands on list despite the country’s history of oppression of women’s rights.

Will the NWSL be expanding further? Three teams, in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, are set to be added soon, according to reports.

It was a transfer window like few others and Sarah Rendell kept up to date with all the moves involving sides from the top five leagues in Europe.

Got a question for our writers – or want to suggest a topic to cover? Get in touch by emailing moving.goalposts@theguardian.com or posting BTL.

Latest Stories

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • NHL must decide if hockey really is for everyone

    The NHL needs to reimagine its league-wide Pride Nights amidst controversy surrounding the wearing of special edition warmup jerseys. The New York Rangers became the latest team to come under fire after changing plans and opting against wearing Pride Night-themed warmup jerseys before last week's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, two weeks after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a similar jersey.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win games. The Bengals were supremely confident after winning 10 in a row heading into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they had beaten three times in the past 13 months, including in the AFC title game last year. But too many mistakes doomed the Ben

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Auston Matthews' growth measured in defensive leadership

    Auston Matthews's offensive production has dropped off significantly from his Hart Trophy-winning levels last season but Toronto's No. 34 has shown leadership on defence, fearlessly forcing turnovers and being more aggressive on both sides of the puck as the Maple Leafs seek to end a run of playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux scored twice and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 Saturday night. With the win the Senators (23-23-3) are riding a three-game winning streak. Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday night. The Senators are now 6-2-0 in their last eight at home and are a perfect 24-for-24 on the penalty kill through that span. Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa, while Anton Forsberg was solid making

  • Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night. The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year's conference championsh

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more. This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported be